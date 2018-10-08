Here comes the bride! Following in the footsteps of her cousin Prince Harry and his bride Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie of York and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank are set to marry in their own royal wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor on Friday, October 12. And while this will be a decidedly more low-key affair than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s global spectacle, there will be no shortage of pomp, circumstance and royal appearances (Prince George and Princess Charlotte are believed to have a role!). Oh, and then there is the very pressing question of what the bride will wear on the big day.

Much like Duchess Meghan before her, the designer behind Princess Eugenie’s wedding dress is a closely guarded secret, but the bride-to-be did say in a recent interview with British Vogue that she is working with someone close to home.

“I’m not telling anyone who is making it, but I can say it is a British-based designer,” she shared. “It is the one thing that I was really decisive about. As soon as we announced the wedding, I knew the designer, and the look, straight away. I never thought I’d be the one who knew exactly what I like, but I’ve been pretty on top of it.”

With that clue in mind, there are certainly plenty of UK-based fashion houses and designers favored by the royal family. In addition to born-and-bred Brits like Stella McCartney, Victoria Beckham, Alice Temperley and Jenny Packham, there are designers with ties to Britain like Ralph & Russo and Erdem that would also make great choices. Oddsmakers also have Queen Elizabeth II’s own dressmaker, Stewart Parvin, in the running because he designed Zara Tindall’s gown back in 2011.

While we’ll have to wait until Friday, October 12 to know for sure, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite wedding dresses and gowns from the designers above and others that we’d love to see Princess Eugenie walk down the aisle in. Keep scrolling to see our picks!