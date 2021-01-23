Sarah Ferguson Predicts What Kind of Mom Pregnant Princess Eugenie Will Be

Like mother, like daughter! Sarah Ferguson thinks that her pregnant daughter, Princess Eugenie, will be a “present” mom like she was.

“Having not had my own mother around, I’ve always been determined to be a very present mother with my children, and I know Eugenie will be the same with hers,” the Duchess of York, 61, recently told Us Weekly exclusively. “She is incredibly empathetic and will be a great mother. She is a very strong and determined person, always looking for the truth in all she does. Her work for the Anti-Slavery Collective is a commitment she steadfastly campaigns for, to give everyone the chance to have a voice.”

The royal sees herself being a “fantastic” grandmother in the future — and hopes that her The Adventures of Charlie, Blue and Larry the Lamp Post children’s book is “a good qualification” for the role.

“This book will be dedicated to my first grandchild,” Ferguson told Us. “I am bringing out one children’s book a month for the next 12 months to create a lovely library for my grandchildren. … I feel like the luckiest person ever when I can bring a smile to a child’s face.” The duchess added that she is looking forward to having “story time” with the little one.

Eugenie announced in September 2020 that she and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are expecting their first child, nearly two years after their nuptials. “Jack and I are so excited for early 2021,” the pregnant star wrote via Instagram at the time, posting a photo of tiny bear slippers.

Ferguson, who is also the mother of Princess Beatrice, told Us, “Jack and Eugenie are certainly looking forward to sharing the new baby with the whole family. I have always been so close to my girls and it is such a joy to see them embarking on this next phase of their lives. We call ourselves the tripod and it’s a real honor to see them grow.”

The Her Heart for a Compass author based one of her children’s book characters Genie Gems on Eugenie, who is “always coming to the rescue.” Ferguson noted, “She’s superbly kind and she’s very organized, which is very like my daughter.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin