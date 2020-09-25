The royal family is getting bigger! Princess Eugenie revealed on Friday, September 25, that she is pregnant with her and husband Jack Brooksbank’s first child.

“Jack and I are so excited for early 2021,” the royal family member, 30, captioned her Instagram slideshow.

In the social media upload, the couple held out a tiny pair of bear slippers with the princess’ sapphire wedding ring on display. The future parents grinned in the second shot.

Queen Elizabeth II‘s Instagram account shared the news as well, writing, “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021. The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news.”

Eugenie and Brooksbank, 34, tied the knot in October 2018 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Their wedding ceremony came nine months after their engagement.

In January 2019, the bride honored her and her husband’s first engagement anniversary with an Instagram post that sparked pregnancy speculation. “#tbt to exactly this day last year – Jack and I announced our engagement,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “What a year it’s been since then and how exciting for 2019.”

While her followers wondered whether she was pregnant, Beatrice’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, addressed the rumors in July 2019.

“Jack sells tequila for Casamigos, which we love,” the Duchess of York, 60, joked at a press event at the time. “It makes me even more of a yummy mummy because I just drink the tequila when I go and sell it. What else can I tell you? No, [Eugenie’s] not pregnant!”

She went on to say, “I’m just going through what the journalists say and they’re all here, so I just thought I’d fill it in. … [And] yes, I do live in Royal Lodge with my handsome Prince [Andrew], who is the best-looking prince of the whole darn lot, you know. There you go!”

Andrew, 60, stepped down from his royal duties in November 2019 after his association with Jeffrey Epstein made headlines, leaving Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice, “really upset,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2019.

“They believe their dad made a huge mistake in judgment ever being associated to Jeffrey Epstein,” the insider added at the time. “The girls are leaning on each other and are being really supportive of their dad and also understand that this is something that is going to change how he is able to perform his duties moving forward. They understand the forever consequences of it.”

Andrew has denied the sexual assault allegations against him.

The Duke of York attended his eldest daughter’s wedding ceremony to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July. “The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant government guidelines,” the palace told Us of Beatrice’s nuptials at the time.