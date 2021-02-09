Welcome to the royal family! Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank announced on Tuesday, February 9, that they had welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

The pair shared the news with a black-and-white Instagram photo of the infant’s hand, captioned with blue heart emojis.

“Her Royal Highness and child are both doing well,” read a Buckingham Palace statement at the time.

The couple announced in September that they were starting a family. “Jack and I are so excited for early 2021,” the then-pregnant star, 30, captioned her Instagram reveal at the time.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Instagram account congratulated Eugenie and the wine merchant, 34. “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021,” the September statement read. “The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news.”

The new parents got engaged in January 2018 and tied the knot nine months later at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

In July 2019, Sarah Ferguson addressed rumors that her and Prince Andrew’s youngest daughter was pregnant with her first child.

“Jack sells tequila for Casamigos, which we love,” the Duchess of York, 61, joked during a press event at the time. “It makes me even more of a yummy mummy because I just drink the tequila when I go and sell it. What else can I tell you? No, [Eugenie’s] not pregnant!”

Ferguson added, “I’m just going through what the journalists say and they’re all here, so I just thought I’d fill it in. … [And] yes, I do live in Royal Lodge with my handsome Prince [Andrew], who is the best-looking prince of the whole darn lot, you know. There you go!”

Eugenie and her older sister, Princess Beatrice, have been “leaning on” each other since their dad’s decision to step down from his royal duties in November 2019 following his association with Jeffrey Epstein. (The Duke of York, 61, has denied the sexual assault allegations against him.)

“They believe their dad made a huge mistake in judgment ever being associated to Jeffrey Epstein,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2019. “The girls are … being really supportive of their dad and also understand that this is something that is going to change how he is able to perform his duties moving forward. They understand the forever consequences of it.”

Eugenie attended Beatrice’s July wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, which took place amid the coronavirus pandemic “in accordance with all relevant government guidelines,” the palace told Us at the time.