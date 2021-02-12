Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s newborn son has a lot in common with his cousin Archie.

The princess, 30, gave birth to their baby boy on Tuesday, February 9, in London’s Portland Hospital, the same hospital where Meghan Markle welcomed her and Prince Harry’s son, now 21 months. The couple then moved their little one into Frogmore Cottage, the onetime home of the Suits alum, 39, and the former military pilot, 36, on Friday, February 12.

Markle and Harry, who have since moved to the United States, finished renovating the five separate staff quarters into a 10-bedroom home in April 2019 ahead of Archie’s arrival. Not only is the property close to Royal Lodge where Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew live, but Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are a short walk away as well.

Buckingham Palace announced the infant’s birth on Tuesday in a statement, noting that Eugenie’s son arrived at 8 pounds and 1 ounce. “Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well,” the statement read.

The new mom captioned her black-and-white Instagram reveal with blue heart emojis at the time.

Eugenie announced in September 2020 that she was pregnant with her and the bar manager’s first child, two years after their wedding. “Jack and I are so excited for early 2021,” the Newcastle University grad captioned an Instagram photo of tiny bear slippers.

The royal family member previously sparked pregnancy rumors when she posted a throwback photo for her and Brooksbank’s first anniversary. “#tbt to exactly this day last year – Jack and I announced our engagement,” Eugenie captioned her January 2019 Instagram tribute. “What a year it’s been since then and how exciting for 2019.”

Six months later, Ferguson, 61, addressed the rumors. “Jack sells tequila for Casamigos, which we love,” the Duchess of York said during a July 2019 event. “It makes me even more of a yummy mummy because I just drink the tequila when I go and sell it. What else can I tell you? No, [Eugenie’s] not pregnant!”

The Finding Sarah author exclusively told Us Weekly last month that Eugenie was going to be a “present” mom, gushing, “She is incredibly empathetic and will be a great mother. She is a very strong and determined person, always looking for the truth in all she does. … Jack and Eugenie are certainly looking forward to sharing the new baby with the whole family. I have always been so close to my girls and it is such a joy to see them embarking on this next phase of their lives. We call ourselves the tripod and it’s a real honor to see them grow.”