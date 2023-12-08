Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton were feeling festive at the Together at Christmas carol service.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 41, stepped out at the annual Christmas concert on Friday, December 8, at London’s Westminster Abbey. They arrived at the cathedral holding the hands of their three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

George and Louis adorably twinned with dad William in navy suits. Charlotte coordinated with navy tights that complemented her burgundy coatdress. Kate, meanwhile, stood out in a crisp, winter-white pantsuit with a matching coat and handbag.

Upon their arrival, the young royals politely greeted the Dean of Westminster Abbey before making their way inside for the show. Together at Christmas, once again hosted by Kate, is organized to bring British locals together at the holidays and recognize those who’ve gone above and beyond to help individuals in need.

The festivities also included a marked mailbox on site for attendees to mail their “letters to Santa” before the big day. George, Charlotte and Louis were pictured dropping envelopes in the bin, seemingly to share their own holiday wish lists.

Kate was also supported by several of William’s cousins on Friday, including Princess Beatrice, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall. Beatrice, 35, arrived in a chic tartan dress with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and his son from a previous relationship, Christopher Woolf. Siblings Peter, 46, and Zara, 42, entered together alongside Peter’s two daughters: Savannah, 12, and Isla, 11. (Peter shares his two kids with ex-wife Autumn Kelly.)

On Friday, William and Kate also met with a number of famous Together at Christmas attendees, including Adam Lambert, James Bay, Freya Ridings and Roman Kemp.

Together at Christmas is one of the first holiday traditions the royal family participates in each year. Later in December, the reigning monarch — now William’s father, King Charles III — leads his brood in a Christmas Day walk to church before they reconvene for a special lunch at Sandringham House. As the kids have gotten older, they’ve made public appearances alongside the adults. Louis, for his part, made his Sandringham Christmas debut in December 2022.

Having set holiday plans each year has been very important for Will and Kate as their children get older.

“It’s important to them that their kids share childhood traditions like their school pals,” a source previously told Us Weekly in December 2018. “They’re going all-out to make it extra special.”