King Charles III reportedly offered son Prince Harry a place to stay during his recent trip to London.

According to the Sunday Times’ royal editor Roya Nikkhah, Charles, 75, agreed to let Harry, 39, stay in a royal residence during his visit earlier this week. Harry no longer has an official residence in the U.K. since he and wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their regal duties in 2020 and moved to California. They had previously resided at Frogmore Cottage.

Nikkhah further reports on Sunday, May 12, that the Duke of Sussex declined the offer in favor of a hotel stay.

Harry traveled across the pond to attend a St. Paul’s Cathedral service celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, which he co-founded. During the visit, Harry did not meet with his father.

“In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program,” Harry’s spokesperson told Us Weekly in a statement on Tuesday, May 7.

Charles and his youngest son, whom he shared with late ex-wife Princess Diana, have been at odds since Harry’s step-down. They reopened lines of communication after Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer earlier this year.

“I love my family,” Harry told Good Morning America in February. “The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”

Harry had visited Charles earlier that month after the king’s diagnosis was publicly confirmed. At the time, Charles paused his public-facing duties to undergo treatment. His Majesty resumed his official engagements on April 30.

Charles isn’t the only senior working royal to pause official commitments in recent months. Princess Kate Middleton, the wife of Harry’s brother Prince William, is also battling an undisclosed type of cancer. Kate is undergoing a preventive form of chemotherapy and Kensington Palace said that she won’t resume her duties until being medically cleared by her doctor. William, 41, also briefly halted his responsibilities to support his spouse but is now back to work.

Harry and Meghan, 42, remain at odds with William and Kate, 42, since the move but did privately reach out when they learned of the princess’ illness.

“The Duke and Duchess [of Sussex] want to be super respectful and don’t want to add stress to the situation,” a source told Us earlier this month. “If Will and Kate want their space, Meghan and Harry will give it to them.”

Since leaving London, Harry has reunited with Meghan for their first official tour in Nigeria.