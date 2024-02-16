Prince Harry has broken his silence on father King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis.

“I love my family,” Harry, 39, said during a Friday, February 16, appearance on Good Morning America. “The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”

Buckingham Palace announced on February 5 that King Charles III had been diagnosed with “a form of cancer,” but did not offer specifics.

“I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could,” Harry said of his father on Friday.

Story developing …