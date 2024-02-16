Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Prince Harry Breaks His Silence on King Charles III’s Cancer Diagnosis: ‘I Love My Family’

By
Prince Harry Was Asking for Trouble When He Made Remarks About William and Kate s Marriage 049
Prince Harry. Joshua Sammer/Getty Images

Prince Harry has broken his silence on father King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis.

“I love my family,” Harry, 39, said during a Friday, February 16, appearance on Good Morning America. “The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”

Buckingham Palace announced on February 5 that King Charles III had been diagnosed with “a form of cancer,” but did not offer specifics.

“I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could,” Harry said of his father on Friday.

zeagoo-satin-shirtdress

Deal of the Day

This Satin Shirtdress Has Major Rom-Com Lead Energy — 20% Off View Deal

Story developing …

In this article

1304009756bio charles 206

King Charles III
prince harry bio page

Prince Harry

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!