Prince Harry has arrived in London following the news of King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis.

According to photos taken on Tuesday, February 6, Harry left London’s Heathrow Airport in a car headed straight to Clarence House, Us Weekly can confirm. TMZ also reported on Tuesday that Harry flew on a private plane from the Los Angeles International Airport and arrived in his home country just after noon London time while his wife, Meghan Markle, reportedly stayed in California with their two kids Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2.

On Monday, February 5, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement that Charles, 75, had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer following a recent hospital visit. “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” the statement read. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

Buckingham Palace announced on January 17 that Charles would undergo a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate. He was admitted to The London Clinic on January 26 and discharged three days later.

Related: King Charles III and More Royals Who Were Diagnosed With Cancer Several British royals have been diagnosed with various forms of cancer since the start of their family’s reign. Buckingham Palace announced in February 2024 that King Charles III received a cancer diagnosis one week after he was admitted to The London Clinic to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate. “During The King’s recent hospital procedure […]

Specific details regarding the type and stage of the cancer were not revealed by the palace when the statement was released. According to royal reporter Omid Scobie via X, Charles’ diagnosis is not prostate cancer and is unrelated to his recent hospital stay.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the palace’s statement continued. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

Additionally, the palace stated that the King is “grateful to his medical team” and “wholly positive about his treatment.” While he has paused public duties as he undergoes the necessary treatment, the statement also noted Charles’ hope to return to his “full public duty” as soon as he is able.

Related: King Charles III Through the Years: The Monarch's Life in Photos Prior to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III had been the heir apparent to the British throne for seven decades. Charles held the position longer than anyone in the monarchy’s history. While waiting for his ascension, he served his country as the Prince of Wales. After serving in the military and founding […]

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer,” the statement concluded. Us Weekly confirmed shortly after the announcement that Harry, 39, was in touch with his father following the diagnosis and made plans to travel back to the UK.

Charles was spotted out in public just a day before his cancer diagnosis was revealed by Buckingham Palace. On Sunday, February 4, he was photographed waving to a crowd outside of St. Mary Magdalene Church, joined by his wife, Queen Camilla. In the days following Charles’ hospital visit, Camilla said that her husband was “getting on” and “doing his best.”