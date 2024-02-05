Just one day before King Charles III’s cancer news was shared by Buckingham Palace, the monarch was spotted out in public.

Charles, 75, waved at a crowd outside St. Mary Magdalene Church near Sandringham on Sunday, February 4. He seemed in high spirits as he walked alongside his wife, Queen Camilla, and headed into church services.

Sunday marked Charles’ first public appearance since he was discharged from The London Clinic on January 29 after undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate. One week after leaving the hospital, Buckingham Palace announced on Monday, February 5, that Charles was diagnosed with cancer.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” the palace said in a statement. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

The palace did not detail what type of cancer Charles was diagnosed with, nor did they reveal what stage of cancer it was, but royal reports have clarified that he does not have prostate cancer.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the statement continued. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

The palace added that Charles is “grateful to his medical team,” noting that he “remains wholly positive about his treatment” and hopes to return to “full public duty as soon as possible.”

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer,” the statement concluded.

The palace had previously revealed on January 17 that Charles would be undergoing treatment for his prostate. “His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure,” read a statement. (Princess Kate Middleton’s “planned abdominal procedure” was also announced on the same day.)

Since news broke that Charles was diagnosed with cancer, Us Weekly confirmed that Prince Harry has spoken with his father and will be traveling to the U.K. to see the monarch after years of a strained relationship.