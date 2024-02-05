King Charles III recently underwent prostate surgery, but according to royal reporter Omid Scobie, that procedure is not connected to his cancer battle.

Scobie reported on Monday, February 5, via X that the king’s cancer “is not prostate cancer,” noting that Charles’ team won’t be sharing “further details” on his health battle at this time.

The royal expert confirmed that Charles, 75, “returned to London from Sandringham today to commence treatment as an out-patient.”

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that doctors found “a separate issue of concern” during the king’s January procedure for a benign prostate enlargement. Following diagnostic tests, “a form of cancer” was identified, the palace said in a statement.

Charles began a “schedule of regular treatments” on Monday, according to the palace, which noted that His Majesty would be postponing “public-facing duties” upon doctor’s orders. Charles plans to continue his “State business and official paperwork as usual,” per the statement.

The royal family did not reveal what type of cancer Charles is dealing with, nor did they share what stage it is in.

“The king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure,” the statement continued. “He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

The monarch shared his diagnosis in hopes to “prevent speculation” about his health and in an attempt to “assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer,” the statement concluded.

The palace announced on January 17 that Charles was preparing to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate. “In common with thousands of men each year, the king has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” the statement read at the time. “His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.”

Charles had his procedure at The London Clinic on January 26 and was discharged three days later. “Thank you to all those who have sent their good wishes during the king’s hospital stay,” the palace wrote via a statement on January 29. “His Majesty is delighted that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.”

Charles’ recent health issues coincided with his daughter-in-law Princess Kate Middleton’s own medical troubles. Kate, 42, underwent a “planned abdominal procedure” last month that will keep her from public appearances until late March. Kate returned home on January 29.

In the wake of both his wife and his father’s respective surgeries, Prince William has had to step up and take on more responsibilities. “William is obviously handling a lot, and there’s no denying this is a stressful period for the whole family,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January. “But everyone’s pulling together to help.”