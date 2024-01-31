Princess Kate Middleton’s abdominal surgery recovery has been enriched by her three little helpers, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Kate’s procedure went well and she’s still recovering,” the insider says, noting that Kate, 42, “has seen all the children” following her procedure. The princess shares Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with husband Prince William.

Kate’s kids have been hands-on since she returned home from the hospital earlier this week. “They’ve all made her some ‘get well soon’ cards along with some of her favorite snacks,” the source shares.

Kensington Palace announced on January 17 that Kate underwent a “planned” procedure at The London Clinic, which was “successful.”

The Princess of Wales was expected to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days, per the palace’s statement. “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter,” read a statement the royal family’s shared via X.

On Monday, January 29, Kensington Palace updated fans via social media, confirming that Kate had “returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery.”

In the days since, the princess has been “back working from her bed,” the source tells Us, adding that Kate is “planning engagements and speaking with her team” about her next steps. “Kate will still be healing for several weeks but is already eager to get back to work,” the insider says.

Earlier this month, a separate source told Us that Kate “may disclose more information” about her procedure “in due course.” For now, she’s keeping the explanation private.

William, 41, has been tending to his wife and children’s needs, prioritizing his family over his duties as a senior royal. The prince “canceled two out of the country appearances” so he could take on “more of the childcare duties for him and Kate,” an insider told Us earlier this month.

Royal expert Robert Hardman exclusively told Us on January 26 that William’s actions are a sign of him being a “modern dad” as well as a modern royal.

“I mean, in years gone by, if a senior member of the [royal] family was ill, their spouse would not drop everything. They’d carry on, and the children would be left with the nanny or nannies,” the Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy author explained to Us. “And this time, Prince William has made a very conscious decision he’s going to step back from his duties. He’s putting the family first, and he’s doing that for a very specific reason.”

According to Hardman, everything William does is about “normalizing royal life” and making “everything as unobtrusive for the kids as possible.” In this case, that means William will fill in for Kate at home whenever possible.

“So, if Mum’s in hospital, he knows he’s got to be there,” Hardman added. “Otherwise, it’s unsettling for the children if both parents are out of the house.”

In addition to Kate’s surgery, the royal family has been juggling King Charles III’s recent procedure to correct an enlarged prostate. Queen Camilla told reporters on January 26 that the king, 75, was “fine” after successfully having surgery.

The royal family confirmed Charles is on the mend via a statement on Monday. “Thank you to all those who have sent their good wishes during The King’s hospital stay,” the royals wrote via their official X account. “His Majesty is delighted that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.”