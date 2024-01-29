King Charles III is on the mend and returning to his duties — as a work-from-home royal family member.

“Thank you to all those who have sent their good wishes during The King’s hospital stay,” the royal family shared via X on Monday, January 29. “His Majesty is delighted that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.”

Charles, 75, was discharged from The London Clinic on Monday, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight. While he’ll be taking some time off from public engagements, Charles plans to handle paperwork from home amid his recovery, the outlet also reported.

Buckingham Palace announced on January 17 that Charles would undergo “treatment for an enlarged prostate.” (That same day, Kensington Palace revealed that Princess Kate Middleton had a “planned” abdominal procedure.)

“His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure,” the initial statement read, with the palace noting that Charles’ “public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

In the early hours of Friday, January 26, Charles arrived at The London Clinic for his procedure.

“The King was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment,” Buckingham Palace told the U.K.’s The Telegraph in a statement at the time. “His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.”

Hours later, Charles’ wife, Queen Camilla, was spotted leaving The London Clinic. “He’s fine, thank you,” she told reporters, according to ITV News royal editor Chris Ship.

With Charles and Kate, 42, out of commission for now, Prince William is “obviously handling a lot,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “There’s no denying this is a stressful period for the whole family, but everyone’s pulling together to help.”

A separate insider told Us that William, 41, had “canceled two out of the country appearances” in the wake of his wife’s procedure and is undertaking “more of the childcare duties.” (William and Kate share three kids: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.)

Robert Hardman, author of The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, exclusively told Us that Charles’ plans to slim down the monarchy are becoming rather difficult for the king — especially now.

“It is clearly a challenge for the monarchy, no question about that,” Hardman told Us. “It is a much smaller working unit than it used to be. Three of the main players are out of action at the moment.”