Miranda Lambert’s upcoming tenth studio album feels very authentic to her.

“I feel like it’s one of the most ‘me’ records I’ve ever made,” Lambert, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month while promoting her partnership with Lone River. “It’s really a kind of a time capsule of all of the music that’s inspired me, and it’s honkey tonk as hell. It’s country, and luckily country is really getting a moment right now.”

Lambert’s tenth studio album, which is due out later this year, will be her first since signing a deal with Republic Records and Big Loud. The musician announced the deal in April and released her first single under the new contract, “Wranglers,” on Friday, May 3.

“Signing with Republic and partnering with Big Loud as my Nashville team, it’s kind of a new inspiration, because it’s people that I haven’t got to work with before but I’ve known for a while,” Lambert told Us. “They really are interested in what I have to say still, and as a singer-songwriter, that’s all I ever wanted is to write songs and move people and go out in the world and play them, you know? It’s that simple for me.”

While performing her music is Lambert’s passion, she acknowledged that it can be “really hard” to balance work with “just being a person” and living life.

“You have to really make time and force yourself [to relax],” she said. “When I block [out down time] on my calendar, I have to keep it blocked and really take time. You have to recharge because it’s such an energy output, what I do.”

Lambert shared that two of her favorite ways to unwind are riding horses and enjoying a cocktail, specifically her “new favorite flavor” of Lone River’s Ranch Water: Blackberry. The musician told Us that she’s been a fan of Lone River’s beverages for years.

“We go and float the river every year in South Texas — my family — and we kind of camp out for the weekend,” she said, adding that she and her loved ones are always looking for a good “easy” beverage to bring along.

“This was a perfect cocktail. I mean, it’s pre-made for you and it’s right there and cold and ready, and that’s my favorite thing is easy,” she said.

Ahead of one of country music’s biggest nights, the Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, Lone River will raise a can to its new Blackberry Ranch Water flavor. Lambert will personally be celebrating by bringing her own supply of Ranch Water to the event.

“I am actually bringing my Airstream to the ACM for the artist’s compound. My little bar — her name is Wanda — it’s a little rolling Airstream bar with Ranch Water and there’s a whole bunch of stuff to put into coolers,” she said. “All of us will just have a place, a little reprieve from all the chaos.”

With reporting by Amanda Williams