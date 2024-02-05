Prince Harry has been in touch with his dad, King Charles III, since the monarch was diagnosed with cancer.

Harry, 39, has spoken with his father about his health diagnosis and will be traveling to the U.K. to see the king in the coming days, Us Weekly can confirm.

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday, February 5, that Charles, 75, was diagnosed with cancer after he underwent a procedure last month to correct an enlarged prostate.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” the palace said in a statement. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

Related: King Charles III Through the Years: The Monarch's Life in Photos Prior to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III had been the heir apparent to the British throne for seven decades. Charles held the position longer than anyone in the monarchy’s history. While waiting for his ascension, he served his country as the Prince of Wales. After serving in the military and founding […]

While the palace did not offer any further details, royal expert Omid Scobie wrote via X that sources clarified the king does not have prostate cancer.

The palace previously announced on January 17 that the king would undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate at The London Clinic. “His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure,” read a statement.

Charles arrived at The London Clinic on January 26 and was discharged three days later. “Thank you to all those who have sent their good wishes during The King’s hospital stay,” the royal family shared in a statement via X on January 29. “His Majesty is delighted that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, Charles planned to handle paperwork from home amid his recovery while taking some time off from public engagements. Queen Camilla, meanwhile, said that her husband was “getting on” and “doing his best,” Daily Express royal correspondent Richard Palmer reported via X.

Related: A Breakdown of the Royal Line of Succession The royal line of succession has been shaken up and moved around — but where do members of the British royal family stand when it comes to their place in line to the throne? Queen Elizabeth II had been head of the Commonwealth since 1952 when she died in September 2022 at the age of […]

Harry and Meghan’s relationship with Charles and the rest of the royal family has been strained for years, with things escalating when they announced their plans to step down as senior working royals in 2020. While the couple have returned to the U.K. several times since then, the January 2023 publication of Harry’s memoir, Spare, only increased the distance between father and son.

The monarch’s “trust has been compromised since the publication of Spare,” an insider exclusively told Us in June 2023, adding that Charles “loves his son” but still wasn’t on great terms with Harry. “There’s no doubt he wishes to avoid Harry and Meghan until he sees some positive change on their end.”

While Harry attended Charles’ coronation in May 2023, Meghan, 42, opted to stay home in California with her and Harry’s two children: son Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2.

“Charles is sad that Meghan will not be in attendance,” a source told Us in April 2023. “Charles was hoping the coronation would be a chance to better connect and maintain healing between them.”