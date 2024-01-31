Queen Camilla is sharing an update on husband King Charles III’s health following his hospital stay.
Camilla, 76, stopped by the Royal Free Hospital in London on Wednesday, January 31, to officially open the new cancer support center Maggie’s Royal Free.
The queen attended the engagement solo as Charles, 75, recuperates from treatment for an enlarged prostate. During her appearance, Camilla shared that Charles is “getting on” and “doing his best,” Daily Express royal correspondent Richard Palmer reported via X.
Palmer also shared clips of Camilla arriving at the hospital and shaking hands with staff members.
Buckingham Palace announced on January 17 that Charles would undergo treatment for the common prostate condition. That same day, Kensington Palace revealed that Princess Kate Middleton had a “planned” abdominal procedure.
Charles was discharged from the London Clinic — the same facility where Kate, 42, had her surgery — on Monday, January 29.
“Thank you to all those who have sent their good wishes during The King’s hospital stay,” the royal family shared via X on Monday. “His Majesty is delighted that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.”
Kensington Palace also shared an update on Kate’s recovery on Monday.
“The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery,” read a statement shared via X. “She is making good progress.”
As Kate recuperates, her husband, Prince William, has stepped up to care for their three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.
“William has canceled two out of the country appearances and will be taking more of the childcare duties for him and Kate,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month.
William’s actions represent a deviation from the norm, royal expert Robert Hardman exclusively told Us earlier this month.
“In years gone by, if a senior member of the [royal] family was ill, their spouse would not drop everything. They’d carry on, and the children would be left with the nanny or nannies,” Hardman said, noting that William, 41, is a “modern dad” focused on “normalizing” his kids’ lives as much as possible.
He continued: “Prince William has made a very conscious decision [that] he’s going to step back from his duties [while Kate recovers]. He’s putting the family first.”
While no details about Kate’s abdominal surgery have been shared thus far, a second source exclusively told Us earlier this month that the princess “may disclose more information in due course.”
Kensington Palace previously announced that Kate is “unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter” and noted that updates on her recovery will only be given “when there is significant new information to share.”