Prince Harry returned to the U.K. to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, attended a service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral in London on Wednesday, May 8, during which he gave a reading. Photos from the event showed Harry with a big smile as he waved at the crowds. He looked dapper in a navy blue suit adorned with medals.

Hello Magazine‘s royal reporters attended the service on Wednesday, and shared that royal watchers were “eager” to see the prince’s prodigal return. Following Harry’s reading within the church, actor Damian Lewis recited the poem, “Invictus” by William Ernest Henley.

Harry cofounded the Invictus Games in 2014. Wounded, injured and sick military personnel compete in multiple sports at the event. The most recent Invictus Games were held in Germany in September 2023.

Following the anniversary celebration, Harry is set to travel to Nigeria with wife Meghan Markle. The couple, who tied the knot in May 2018 and are parents of son Archie, 5, and daughter Lilibet, 2, were invited by Nigeria’s chief of defense staff in an effort to highlight the Invictus Games. “The visit is to consolidate Nigeria’s strong hold at the game and the possibility of hosting the event in later years,” according to Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, Nigeria’s acting director of defense information.

Ahead of Harry’s trip to London, royal watchers wondered whether he would reunite with his father, King Charles III, who is battling cancer.

“In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program,” Harry’s spokesperson told Us Weekly in a statement on Tuesday, May 7.

After Buckingham Palace confirmed Charles’ diagnosis in February, Harry rushed to the U.K. to be by his father’s side, though their visit lasted less than an hour.

“I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could,” Harry explained to Good Morning America at the time. “I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”

In February, Buckingham Palace announced that Charles, 75, had “commenced a schedule of regular treatments” for cancer, during which time he had been “advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.”

Charles resumed his responsibilities in April with a visit to a specialist cancer center in London. Ahead of the engagement, the palace noted that the king’s medical team was very “encouraged by the progress” he has made and “remain positive” about his recovery.

Amid Charles’ health battle, Princess Kate Middleton revealed in March that she was also diagnosed with cancer. She has retreated from the spotlight while undergoing preventative chemotherapy for her condition. While Harry and Meghan, 42, sent their well-wishes in a public statement at the time of Kate’s announcement, the tension among the family still appears to be high.

“The Duke and Duchess [of Sussex] want to be super respectful and don’t want to add stress to the situation,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “If Will and Kate want their space, Meghan and Harry will give it to them.”