Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t always seen eye-to-eye with Prince William and his wife, Princess Kate Middleton, but they’re hoping for the best when it comes to the princess’ cancer battle.

Harry was close with his brother, William, and his sister-in-law, Kate, for years before marrying Meghan in 2018, which seemed to create a rift between them. The couples separated their royal households in 2019 and Harry and Meghan announced the following year they were stepping down as senior royals before moving to the U.S.

William and Kate’s strained dynamic with Harry and his wife seemingly led to the couple being left in the dark about Kate’s health issues in 2024, which began with a planned abdominal surgery that January.

“I think there was once a relationship, a friendship, a very close one between Harry and Kate,” royal expert Christopher Andersen exclusively told Us Weekly in March, explaining, “I’m sure he’s concerned about her as well, but I know that she wants to have nothing to do with them.”

Kate revealed in March that she was diagnosed with a form of cancer earlier that year and was currently undergoing treatment. Despite their ongoing drama, Harry and Meghan were among the first royals to publicly make a statement and share their well-wishes.

Scroll down to see how Harry and Meghan’s relationship with William and Kate has evolved after learning of her cancer battle:

Where Did Harry and Meghan Stand With William and Kate Before Her Health Scare?

After Harry and Meghan moved to California in 2020, their relationship with Harry’s family continued to fall apart. Harry and Meghan ruffled feathers when they slammed The Firm during a 2021 CBS tell-all and didn’t hold back in their 2022 Harry & Meghan docuseries.

“William isn’t planning to give his side of the story or openly retaliate. He’s remaining dignified and is getting on with the job,” a source exclusively told Us in December 2022 of the prince’s reaction to the Netflix docuseries, noting, “Kate feels hurt and betrayed that Harry would do this to her too, especially as the pair used to be so close.”

Harry’s 2023 memoir, Spare, added fuel to the fire after he claimed his brother physically attacked him during a discussion about Meghan.

“Kate feels that Harry’s actions are atrocious,” an insider exclusively told Us in January 2023 of the book. “She is appalled at him for dragging her name through the dirt and is finding it hard to forgive.” A second source added that the memoir claims hit both Kate and William “very hard.”

Harry, meanwhile, said during a January 2023 appearance on Good Morning America, “I hope that [William and I] will be joined at the hip again.”

That same month he told ITV that “the door is always open” with his U.K. relatives. “There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it,” Harry added.

Did Harry Reach Out to Kate After She Announced Her Abdominal Surgery?

Royal expert Anderson exclusively told Us on March 6 that from his “understanding,” Harry hadn’t reached out to Kate after she underwent surgery in January.

“It is a stalemate,” Anderson said. “They’re both on opposite sides of this wall and nobody has the courage to leap over it and really make an honest attempt.”

The author explained that Harry has “been given the cold shoulder” during his recent U.K. visits and therefore, “He fears it’ll just be the same situation all over.” Anderson added that Kate has “her own problems” to deal with that don’t involve Harry.

Were Harry and Meghan in the Loop About Kate’s Health Issues?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were “aware” of what was happening in England, but the couple were “left out of any details regarding Kate,” People reported on March 20, just days before Kate revealed she had cancer.

What Did Harry and Meghan Initially Say About the Cancer News?

Shortly after Kate announced on March 22 that she is battling cancer, Harry and Meghan issued a statement, telling Us, “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”

Have Harry and Meghan Contacted Kate Since the Announcement?

“Prince Harry has reached out to his brother, Prince William, after learning of Kate’s cancer,” ITV Royal Editor Chris Ship reported via X on March 22. “Harry and Meghan have both been in touch with their brother/sister-in-law but did so privately. It [is] not clear if that was a phone/video call or some messages of support.”

When Did Harry and Meghan Learn About Kate’s Cancer Battle?

“It is understood that Kate’s cancer diagnosis was not shared in advance with Harry and Meghan,” The Times of London reported on March 23. “Several sources confirm that there were no such conversations and it is thought Harry found out about Kate’s diagnosis from television, at the same time as the public.”

When asked about the statement, a Kensington Palace spokesperson told the outlet, “We do not comment on private conversations.”

“It speaks volumes that Harry and Meghan learned of the diagnosis from the news,” royal historian Richard Fitzwilliams told TIME on March 25, revealing, “The brothers reportedly haven’t been in contact for months and trust has completely broken down.”