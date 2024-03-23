Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been in touch with his estranged brother, Prince William, amid Princess Kate Middleton’s cancer battle.

“Prince Harry has reached out to his brother, Prince William, after learning of Kate’s cancer,” ITV Royal Editor Chris Ship reported via X on Friday, March 22. “Harry and Meghan have both been in touch with their brother/sister-in-law but did so privately. It [is] not clear if that was a phone/video call or some messages of support.”

Kate, 42, confirmed earlier on Friday that she had been diagnosed with a form of cancer, but did not disclose further details. Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, were among the first royals to publicly make a statement sharing their sympathies and well-wishes.

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement to Us Weekly.

Further details of Harry and Meghan’s interactions with the Prince and Princess of Wales have not been shared.

Harry and William — and their wives by extension — have been at odds since 2019 following Harry’s wedding to Meghan. After officially separating their royal households, Harry and Meghan formally stepped down from their public duties in 2020 before they moved to California. Harry and Meghan have since made multiple claims about what led to the falling-out, which seemingly stemmed from William’s camp planting unkind news articles about Meghan.

William, 41, has never publicly addressed the accusations, though a source previously told Us that there had seldom been communication between the brothers. (William and Harry are the two sons of King Charles III and his late ex-wife, Princess Diana.)

“William feels that Harry is all smoke and mirrors and is not to be trusted. He’s trying to move on with his life,” the insider exclusively told Us in February 2023, claiming that “there has been a massive breach of trust.”

Nearly one year later, Kate dealt with private medical issues. After a successful abdominal surgery in January, doctors diagnosed her with cancer.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment,” Kate said in a video message released on Friday. “This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

Kate and William share three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. They waited to publicly disclose Kate’s diagnosis until they had a chance to share the news with the kids after their school went on Easter break.

“I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits,” Kate explained, noting she reiterated that same sentiment to her children. “Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too, as is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you.”

Kensington Palace later shared in a statement that Kate will only return to her official duties after doctors clear her to do so.

“She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery,” the palace noted in their statement, adding that William “will continue to balance supporting his wife and family and maintaining his official duties as he has done since the start of the year.”

It has also been reported that Kate is unlikely to attend the royals’ annual Easter service on Sunday, March 31.