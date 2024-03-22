Hollywood is sending their well wishes to Princess Kate Middleton after she shared her cancer diagnosis.

After weeks of speculation surrounding her well-being and whereabouts, the Princess of Wales shared her condition via a video message on Friday, March 22.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous,” Middleton, 42, said. “The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.”

While Middleton said she is “getting stronger every day,” she said her family now needs “some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment.”

“My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I’m able,” Middleton continued. “But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery.”

Although many celebrities shared their theories in recent weeks as to what was going on with Middleton, Jamie Lee Curtis took a more empathetic approach hours before the princess’ announcement.

“Can we please just STOP with this bullshit conspiracy theory?” she wrote via Instagram on March 22. “This is a human being with young children, and clearly some sort of a health issue. That is a private matter. Do we not have better things to do and more important things to think about and be concerned about than this? It’s a really low point in our society when there are SO MANY crucial issues that need our attention.”

See what other stars are sharing online after Middleton’s public statement.

Olivia Munn

“Thank you for showing what it’s like to fight with grace and determination for yourself and for your family,” Munn commented on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram post. “Wishing you all the best.”

Katie Couric

“Catherine, Princess of Wales, revealed Friday that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is being treated with preventative chemotherapy,” the journalist and breast cancer survivor shared via Instagram. “As someone who has experienced cancer, I was deeply moved by her comments. Sending her and her family healing thoughts.”

Maria Shriver

“Now I hope everyone will leave her alone and allow the privacy she and her family need,” the journalist shared on X with video of Middleton’s statement.

Now I hope everyone will leave her alone and allow the privacy she and her family need. https://t.co/yRTrNbyh0J — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) March 22, 2024

Holly Robinson Peete

“Get well soon, Kate,” the 21 Jump Street star wrote via X. “I’m so glad she finally shared her story. It’s amazing how just being transparent and honest can resolve everything and turn off the negative noise. I understand the need to keep such things private unfortunately when you’re in a position like she is letting speculation run rampant can be even more painful and damaging to the family in the long run. Praying for her and everyone dealing with cancer right now!!”

Ivanka Trump

“I am deeply saddened to hear about Princess Kate’s diagnosis. Amidst the trials she faces, her strength and grace continue to shine brightly. It’s disheartening to see the speculation that has surrounded her, particularly during a time when support and kindness are most needed,” the former First Daughter wrote via X. “During this challenging period, my thoughts and prayers are with Kate and her family. I hope for her swift and full recovery, and I look forward to seeing her continue to inspire and make a positive impact in the lives of others. Let us all show our support by respecting her privacy and focusing on sending positive thoughts her way.”

Meghan McCain

“America is sending Princess Kate and the entire royal family strength and support during this challenging time,” the former cohost of The View shared via X. “Princess Kate has always been the epitome of class and grace – never more so than now. #F–kCancer.” McCain’s father Senator John McCain died in 2018 after being diagnosed with glioblastoma.

Guerdy Abraira

“Devastating news,” the Real Housewives of Miami star and breast cancer survivor shared via Instagram. “#katemiddleton has #cancer and is undergoing #chemo #fcancer #getchecked.”

The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country. pic.twitter.com/IFX51Wm5Q3 — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) March 22, 2024

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

“My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, Prince of Wales, the Royal Family and in particular her three children at this difficult time,” Sunak said in a statement. “The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery. She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today.”

“In recent weeks, she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media. When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family,” he continued. “I know I speak for the whole country in wishing her a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her back in action when she’s ready.”

Piers Morgan

“The way certain American talk show hosts like @StephenAtHome mocked the Princess of Wales over her marriage in recent weeks now looks especially distasteful,” the London-based journalist shared on X.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

“Wales and the World is with you,” the actress wrote on Instagram. “HRH Princess of Wales. Love to you always.”

Hoda Kotb

“Prayers up for Princess Kate,” the Today show coanchor and breast cancer survivor shared on Instagram.

Jill Biden

“You are brave, and we love you,” the First Lady of the United States shared on X.

Billie Jean King

“Sending our love, support, and best wishes for a full and complete recovery to Catherine, The Princess of Wales,” the tennis legend wrote via X.