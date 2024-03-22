Prince Harry and Meghan Markle publicly showed their support for Princess Kate Middleton amid her cancer battle.

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.” Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, said in a statement to Us Weekly.

Kate confirmed her diagnosis on Friday, March 22, two months after she was hospitalized for surgery. “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous,” she said in a video posted via social media. “However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.”

A source told Us Weekly that Kate received her diagnosis last month, the same day that Prince William canceled his planned appearance at a memorial service for his godfather King Constantine of Greece. “They have been processing the information,”” the insider added.

The source noted that the family “wanted to wait to tell the world the news until their children were off school for the Easter break so they could have time to process the news before the whole world was talking about [it]. They aren’t revealing what type of cancer it is.”

The Princess of Wales, 42, has remained largely out of the spotlight since January when the palace confirmed she wouldn’t be involved in any royal engagements until after Easter.

“The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” read a statement shared via the palace’s official X account. “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

William, 41, took a brief break at the time to help Kate recuperate before resuming his own public duties. After rumors started to swirl about Kate’s disappearance, a rep released a public statement last month shutting down the social media theories.

“Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands,” read the statement from a spokesperson.

Kate was spotted a handful of times throughout the month in blurry photos. She was seen in the passenger’s seat while her mother, Carole Middleton, drove them on March 4. Kate was also photographed in a car with William on March 11. Footage later surfaced of the pair at Windsor Farm Shop on Saturday, March 16, according to a video obtained by TMZ.

The update about Kate’s health comes as King Charles III undergoes cancer treatment as well. Buckingham Palace confirmed Charles’ diagnosis last month, stating, “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

The statement continued: “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual. His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

At the time, Harry flew to the U.K. to briefly visit his father, 75, despite their ups and downs. Harry — and Meghan — have been on the outs with the majority of his family following their 2020 exit from the royal family.

The division got even worse when Harry released his bombshell Spare memoir in early 2023. A second source previously told Us that Kate was not happy with how Harry wrote about her.

“Kate feels that Harry’s actions are atrocious,” the insider shared. “She is appalled at him for dragging her name through the dirt and is finding it hard to forgive.”