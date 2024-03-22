King Charles III has continued to maintain his royal duties despite battling cancer.

Charles, 75, was photographed leaving Buckingham Palace on Thursday, March 21, in the backseat of a black car. The king sported a black suit with a baby blue tie.

While attending an event on Thursday, his niece Princess Eugenie revealed that he is in good spirits.

“He’s doing well,” Eugenie, 33, said during the Elephant Family’s Little Egg Hunt, supporting a nonprofit founded by Queen Camilla’s late brother, Mark Shand.

Charles has recently limited his public appearances, only holding a few audiences at the palace as he receives treatment for cancer.

Buckingham Palace confirmed in January that Charles required a routine procedure for an enlarged prostate. Weeks later, it was announced that Charles had been diagnosed with “a form of cancer.” Neither the palace nor the king have shared further details, but royal expert Omid Scobie reported in February that Charles does not have prostate cancer.

Since news of his condition made headlines, Charles has only briefly addressed his diagnosis.

“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days,” he said in a February statement. “As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

He continued at the time, “It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”

His health battle also affected his family, including sons Prince William and Prince Harry, the latter of whom flew across the pond to check in. (Harry, 39, lives in California with wife Meghan Markle and their two children.)

“I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that,” Harry said on Good Morning America last month. “I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could. I’ve got other trip plans that will take me through the U.K., or back to the U.K. So, I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can.”

While Harry is no longer a senior working royal and thus unable to fill in for Charles, the monarch has been able to enlist William, 41, Camilla, 76, and his siblings Princess Anne and Prince Edward to step in for him at official engagements.