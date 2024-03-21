Princess Eugenie has shared an update on her uncle King Charles III’s health in the middle of his cancer battle.

“Thank you for asking. He’s doing well,” Eugenie, 33, said during the Elephant Family’s Little Egg Hunt on Thursday, March 21, per X footage shared by ITV reporter Chris Ship. “He’d also be very proud today because the Elephant Family is very close to his heart too.”

The Elephant Family nonprofit, which was founded by Queen Camilla’s late brother Mark Shand, held one of its main fundraising campaigns on Thursday. The outdoor art exhibition helps raise funds for the organization’s conservation work. Eugenie, the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, is a patron of the Elephant Family.

During the public appearance, Eugenie read children’s book Elmer to Garden House School students.

“So happy to be part of the opening of @elephantfamily @clarencecourt Little Egg Hunt this morning,” she wrote via Instagram on Thursday. “12 artists have created 12 installations forming a live Easter Egg trail around Chelsea, raising awareness of the important conservation work the charity does.”

Eugenie further noted that Thursday is the 10th anniversary of the death of Shand, who was Charles’ brother-in-law. (Charles married Camilla, 76, in 2005 after their respective divorces.)

“This felt like a perfect way to celebrate his memory. What an incredible visionary he was to create @elephantfamily and help protect these beautiful giants,” Eugenie concluded her social media post.

Eugenie was the sole royal to attend the Thursday benefit. Charles, 75, has limited his public appearances as he receives treatment for cancer, though he has held a few audiences at Buckingham Palace throughout the month.

The palace confirmed in January that Charles, who ascended the throne in 2022, had undergone a routine procedure for an enlarged prostate. Weeks later, it was revealed that Charles had been diagnosed with “a form of cancer.” While Charles has not shared further details, royal expert Omid Scobie reported that the king does not have prostate cancer.

Charles briefly addressed his diagnosis in a statement last month.

“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days,” he said in February. “As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

He continued at the time, “It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”