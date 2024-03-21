Princess Eugenie made a public appearance amid Princess Kate Middleton and King Charles III’s health challenges.

“So happy to be part of the opening of @elephantfamily @clarencecourt Little Egg Hunt this morning. Reading the best book, Elmer, to Garden House School,” Eugenie, 33, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, March 21.

Eugenie, the daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, shared several snaps of her reading the book to children outside in a park.

“12 artists have created 12 installations forming a live Easter Egg trail around Chelsea, raising awareness of the important conservation work the charity does,” Eugenie continued. “It’s 10 years to the day since the passing of Mark Shand, the founder of the charity, and this felt like a perfect way to celebrate his memory.”

Related: A Breakdown of the Royal Line of Succession The royal line of succession has been shaken up and moved around — but where do members of the British royal family stand when it comes to their place in line to the throne? Queen Elizabeth II had been head of the Commonwealth since 1952 when she died in September 2022 at the age of […]

She concluded, “What an incredible visionary he was to create @elephantfamily and help protect these beautiful giants.”

The official account of the @elephantfamily, which is committed to protecting Asian wildlife, also shared a snap of Eugenie via their Instagram Story. They quoted a message from her, writing, “I’m delighted to support this year’s little egg hunt in support of Elephant Family. A wonderful celebration of art and reminder about nurturing the incredible animals that share our planet.”

Eugenie’s appearance comes amid a challenging time for the royal family. Buckingham Palace announced in February that Charles, 75, was diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer.

The news broke one month after the palace shared that the monarch was undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate. (While it’s not specified what type of cancer Charles has, royal reporter Omid Scobie said his procedure wasn’t connected to his cancer battle.)

Related: Princess Kate Through the Years: From Commoner to Future Queen Consort Princess Kate made her way through the ranks of the royal family, quickly transforming from a commoner into the future queen consort of England. The Princess of Wales met her future husband, Prince William, in college, and the couple tied the knot in 2011 after nearly a decade together. They went on to welcome son […]

The Princess of Wales, meanwhile, made headlines in January when Kensington Palace shared she had a “planned” abdominal procedure and wouldn’t return to royal duties until after Easter. Since Kensington Palace announced Kate’s surgery, her limited public appearances have raised concern among fans.

In March, she was spotted for the first time in a car alongside her mom, Carole Middleton. She has since been seen two additional times, both with her husband, Prince William. (She was photographed in a car with William, 41, while leaving Windsor Castle and again while at the Windsor Farm Shop with him.)

Amid her recovery, it was reported that The London Clinic launched an investigation after members of the hospital allegedly attempted to access her private medical records. Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate was aware of the situation, saying, “This is a matter for The London Clinic.”

Despite the controversy, a source told The Daily Beast’s royal reporter Tom Sykes that Kate is “doing well.” They added, “Everything is on track. Easter will be the big bang moment.”