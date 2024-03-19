Princess Kate Middleton and Prince William recently made headlines when eyewitnesses spotted them during an outing at the Windsor Farm Shop.

While Kate, 42, walked alongside William, 41, she was seen carrying a bag from the shop, which is located near Windsor Castle and their residence Adelaide Cottage. Windsor Farm Shop opened in 2001 “as an outlet to sell locally sourced goods and produce from the Royal Estates and The Great Park,” per its website.

The Windsor Farm Shop operates “as a mixed farm,” including 200 pedigree Jersey milking cows, a pedigree Sussex beef herd, 140 breeding sows, 1500 Lohmann Brown hens, 1000 acres of arable land and 2000 acres of grassland that is primarily used to feed the livestock.

It features a “vast selection of cakes, cream teas and fresh cream patisseries,” as well as “sandwiches, Panini’s and salads to order” and hot food, per the website. As for beverages, the Windsor Farm shop sells coffees made from their “organic fair trade coffee bean,” as well as wine and beer.

“Some of our cakes, slices and patisseries are available to purchase from the shop’s bakery,” the website read. “Pies, pasties and quiche can all be brought to take away from the deli counter. We use meats from the butchery and deli to make fillings for our home-made sandwiches.”

The hampers, which include beverages and snacks, range in price from 60 to nearly 300 British pounds, about $76 to $381, respectively.

Per a 2021 Yelp review, Windsor Farm Shop is “definitely worth a visit if you are in the vicinity of Windsor Castle. They have a great selection of quality meats and pies, and an array of cheeses, cakes, biscuits and the like. The fruit and veg selection is good and of course they have royal souvenirs.”

Us Weekly reached out to the Windsor Farm Shop and didn’t receive a response.

While it’s unclear what Kate and William purchased during their visit on Saturday, March 16, she was seen smiling in the video obtained by TMZ. An eyewitness told the outlet that “Kate looked happy and relaxed” while walking with William.

“I noticed a couple choosing loaves of bread and the woman turned her face and I felt like I had seen the face before. It was familiar. I knew it from somewhere,” the insider, who was identified as Nelson Silva, told TMZ. “I went to my car and as they came out of the shop I just filmed them. I think they walked out through a gate out of the grounds. They just vanished and didn’t see a car.”

Silva added that the couple looked “normal,” saying, “They look happy just to be able to go to a shop and mingle. Kate looked relieved like it was a success going to a shop. It felt natural.”