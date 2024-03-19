The name on everybody’s lips continues to be Princess Kate Middleton.

Us Weekly obtained the video of Kate, 42, and Prince William from their recent outing at Windsor Farm Shop, originally published by The Sun and Page Six on Monday, March 18. In the short clip, the Prince and Princess of Wales kept it casual as they carried bags from the shopping trip. The couple seemed unbothered as rumors about Kate’s whereabouts continue to surface on social media.

Kate opted for leggings and Adidas sneakers paired with a black hoodie for the rare sighting following her abdominal surgery, which took place in January. (Kate has only been spotted out on two other occasions since the procedure.)

Kate and William’s recent outing took place on Saturday, March 16. Initially there was no photographic evidence of the duo at Windsor Farm Shop.

An eyewitness, who has since been identified as Nelson Silva, told TMZ that the Princess of Wales “looked happy and relaxed” while at the Windsor Farm Shop.

“I noticed a couple choosing loaves of bread and the woman turned her face and I felt like I had seen the face before. It was familiar. I knew it from somewhere,” Silva recalled to TMZ. “I went to my car and as they came out of the shop, I just filmed them. I think they walked out through a gate out of the grounds. They just vanished and didn’t see a car.”

The eyewitness went on to say that William and Kate looked like a “normal” couple, despite being notable names in the U.K.

Questions about Kate’s well-being have been raised since her surgery in January. At the time, Kensington Palace revealed that she would be taking a step back from her public duties until after Easter in order to recuperate. However, it’s since been reported that her recovery time may be extended.

The Sunday Times reported on Saturday that Kate’s return to her royal duties after her and William’s three kids, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, return to school after the Easter holidays. No official royal engagements regarding Kate’s return have been announced thus far.

Once Kate returns to work, she’ll be “likely” ready to talk about what went down in terms of her health, a source told Us Weekly earlier this week. The insider went on to say that she’ll speak out “when she’s doing a royal walkabout and meeting and greeting members of the public.”