Princess Kate Middleton was all smiles during an outing with husband Prince William — according to an eyewitness and new photos.

On Monday, March 18, TMZ obtained a clip of Kate, 42, and William, 41, during an outing at the Windsor Farm Shop days prior. In the short video, taken on Saturday, March 16, Kate was smiling while having a conversation with her husband. They both carried bags in their hands.

Kate looked comfy in back leggings and sneakers with a zip-up jacket, while William had on jeans and attempted to keep a low-profile with his baseball hat pulled low.

One eyewitness told the publication that “Kate looked happy and relaxed” as she and William walked around the shop.

Related: Where Is Kate Middleton? Breaking Down the Timeline of Her Disappearance Karwai Tang/WireImage One question has been on everyone’s mind for the last several months: where is Princess Kate Middleton? Kensington Palace announced in January 2024 that Kate would be out of the public eye until after Easter following a planned abdominal surgery. “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes […]

“I noticed a couple choosing loaves of bread and the woman turned her face and I felt like I had seen the face before. It was familiar. I knew it from somewhere,” the insider, who was identified as Nelson Silva, told TMZ. “I went to my car and as they came out of the shop I just filmed them. I think they walked out through a gate out of the grounds. They just vanished and didn’t see a car.”

Silva noted that the couple looked “normal” despite their status as British royals, and the never ending speculation about Kate’s wellbeing.

“They look happy just to be able to go to a shop and mingle,” Silva concluded. “Kate looked relieved like it was a success going to a shop. It felt natural.”

The video footage of Kate comes after U.K.’s The Sun reported about her and William’s outing on Saturday. At the time, onlookers told the newspaper that the Princess of Wales looked “happy, relaxed and healthy” at the store.

It was also reported that the couple spent their morning watching their three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, take part in various sporting events.

Related: Biggest Royal Family Scandals Through the Years The British royal family may appear prim and proper to the public, but they’ve faced their fair share of controversies over the years. One of the biggest royal scandals in recent memory came when King Charles III and the late Princess Diana announced their separation in 1992 after 10 years of marriage. At the time, […]

Saturday’s shopping trip marks Kate’s third public outing since undergoing a “planned” abdominal procedure in January. TMZ first obtained a photo of Kate on March 5, as she sat in the passenger seat of a vehicle with her mom, Carole Middleton, driving. Days later, the Daily Mail published photos of Kate in the backseat of a separate car alongside William. (Kate is set to return to public-facing duties after Easter.)

Fans have raised various questions about Kate’s wellbeing on social media in the wake of her surgery. However, the Princess of Wales is not yet ready to share exactly what went down.

“When she goes back to work after Easter, she will likely be ready to talk about it,” source told Us Weekly exclusively this month, noting that she’ll discuss the procedure “when she’s doing a royal walkabout and meeting and greeting members of the public.”