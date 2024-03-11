Your account
Celebrity News

Kate Middleton Spotted for 2nd Time Since Abdominal Surgery Following Mother’s Day Photo Drama

By
Princess Kate Middleton Spotted After Photo Debacle
Princess Kate Middleton. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Princess Kate Middleton is out and about again — but her face was hidden from the camera.

Kate, 42, was spotted alongside her husband, Prince William, in a car leaving Windsor Castle on Monday, March 11, according to a photo obtained by The Daily Mail.

In the snap, William, 41, could be seen looking down as he gears up to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service while Kate was peering out the opposite window, her face turned away from the view of photographers.

While she was in the car with her husband, The Daily Mail reported that Kate “will not be attending” the Commonwealth Day service and “was heading to a private appointment instead.”

Story is developing.

