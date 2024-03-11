Your account
Celebrity News

Kate Middleton Addresses Mother’s Day Photo ‘Editing’ Claims, Apologizes for ‘Confusion’

By
FEATURE Kate Middleton Addresses Mothers Day Photo Editing Claims
Kate MiddletonKarwai Tang/WireImage

Princess Kate Middleton issued a public statement after speculation arose that her family’s Mother’s Day portrait was manipulated.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” read an X post shared via the official Prince and Princess of Wales account on Monday, March 11. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day.”

The message was signed with a “C” for Catherine.

Kate’s statement came one day after multiple news outlets were reportedly notified to remove the Mother’s Day photo, which was shared by Prince William and his wife on Sunday, March 10. The portrait featured Kate, 42, sitting with her and William’s three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

Kate Middleton Addresses Mothers Day Photo Editing Claims
Prince of Wales/Kensington Palace / MEGA

This story is developing.

