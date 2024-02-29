Princess Kate Middleton‘s rep is shutting down those social media theories — and memes — about the royal’s whereabouts as she continues to recover from abdominal surgery.

“Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates,” a spokesperson for the Princess of Wales, 42, told Page Six in a statement on Thursday, February 29. “That guidance stands.”

The rep noted that Kate is continuing to do “well” as she recuperates. Speculation into Kate’s wellbeing has been a major topic of conversation on social media as the people continue to question her absence from the public eye.

Kensington Palace originally announced in January that Kate won’t be involved in any royal engagements until after Easter.

Related: Princess Kate Through the Years A true princess! Princess Kate made her way through the ranks of the royal family, quickly transforming from a commoner into the future queen consort of England. The Duchess of Cambridge met her future husband, Prince William, in college, and the couple tied the knot in 2011 after nearly a decade together. They went on to welcome son Prince George, daughter Princess Charlotte and son Prince Louis. Since joining the royal family, Kate has […]

“The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” read a statement shared via the palace’s official X account. “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

Kensington Palace added that Kate had a “planned” procedure at The London Clinic, stating, “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private. … The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

Prince William, for his part, resumed his public duties after taking a brief break following Kate’s procedure. He fueled the chatter about Kate earlier this week when he bailed on a royal engagement on Tuesday, February 27, for undisclosed “personal reasons.”

Related: Celebrity Health Scares Through the Years Trista Sutter, Selena Gomez, Ellen DeGeneres and more stars have opened up about their unexpected illnesses and injuries — read more

Two days later, the Prince of Wales, 41, participated in an antisemitism event on Thursday, telling attendees, “Both Catherine and I are extremely concerned about the rise of an antisemitism.”

A source previously told Us Weekly that Kate isn’t planning to share details about her operation yet. “She’s been resting up and enjoying lots of visits from Prince William and the kids,” the insider said, noting that Kate “may disclose more information in due course.”

After a journalist from a Spanish news program falsely claimed that Kate was in a coma due to complications, a royal source offered a brief update on her health.

“There is absolutely no truth to the report that Kate was in a coma,” the source told Us earlier this month. “She is recovering at home.”

Related: Royals Who Were Diagnosed With Cancer Several British royals have been diagnosed with various forms of cancer since the start of their family’s reign. Buckingham Palace announced in February 2024 that King Charles III received a cancer diagnosis one week after he was admitted to The London Clinic to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate. “During The King’s recent hospital procedure […]

In addition to Kate’s procedure, King Charles III was also recently discharged from the hospital in January after undergoing prostate surgery. Less than one month later, Charles, 75, was diagnosed with cancer.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” Buckingham Palace said in a February statement. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

While Kate continues to go unseen, Charles has made public appearances amid the health battle.