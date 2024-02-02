Princess Kate Middleton was not comatose after undergoing a planned abdominal surgery, Us Weekly can confirm.

“There is absolutely no truth to the report that Kate was in a coma,” a royal source tells Us of the Princess of Wales, 42. “She is recovering at home.”

Kate underwent a medical procedure last month before journalist Concha Calleja falsely claimed on the Spanish news program Fiesta that the princess was in a coma after complications.

Kensington Palace revealed on January 17 that Kate’s surgery was “planned” and ended up “successful.”

Related: Princess Kate Through the Years: From Commoner to Future Queen Consort A true princess! Princess Kate made her way through the ranks of the royal family, quickly transforming from a commoner into the future queen consort of England. The Duchess of Cambridge met her future husband, Prince William, in college, and the couple tied the knot in 2011 after nearly a decade together. They went on to welcome son Prince George, daughter Princess Charlotte and son Prince Louis. Since joining the royal family, Kate has […]

“It is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” a statement said at the time. “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

Kate’s husband, Prince William, also canceled several of his public appearances to assist her recovery. The palace confirmed on Monday, January 29, that Kate has since “returned home to Windsor” to recuperate.

“She is making good progress,” the statement added. “The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for all the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”

Kate’s three children with William, 41, have also shared their best wishes.

Related: Prince William and Princess Kate’s Relationship Timeline The world watched in awe as Prince William and Princess Kate wed at Westminster Abbey in London on April 29, 2011, and years later, commoners still stand impressed with the couple. Though they didn’t tie the knot until 2011, Kate and William first met 10 years prior while studying history at Scotland’s University of St […]

“They’ve all made her some ‘get well soon’ cards along with some of her favorite snacks,” a second source told Us earlier this week, referring to Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

While the kids are aware of their mom’s health scare, William has made sure to keep their lives as normal as possible.

“Prince William has made a very conscious decision [that] he’s going to step back from his duties,” royal author Robert Hardman told Us last month. “He’s putting the family first, and he’s doing that for a very specific reason.”

Hardman added, “Everything [William] does is about normalizing royal life [and] normalizing just trying to make everything as unobtrusive for the kids as possible so that being a sort of school-age royal is not something that’s scary. So if Mum’s in hospital, he knows he’s got to be there. Otherwise, it’s unsettling for the children if both parents are out of the house. He’s being a modern dad.”

It is not known why Kate underwent surgery, though a third source revealed in the latest issue of Us Weekly that she “may disclose more information in due course.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin