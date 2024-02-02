Your account
Kate Middleton Was Not in a Coma After Abdominal Surgery, Royal Source Says

By
Palace Denies Kate Middleton Was in a Coma After Planned Abdominal Surgery
Catherine, Princess of Wales Samir Hussein/WireImage

Princess Kate Middleton was not comatose after undergoing a planned abdominal surgery, Us Weekly can confirm.

“There is absolutely no truth to the report that Kate was in a coma,” a royal source tells Us of the Princess of Wales, 42. “She is recovering at home.”

Kate underwent a medical procedure last month before journalist Concha Calleja falsely claimed on the Spanish news program Fiesta that the princess was in a coma after complications.

Kensington Palace revealed on January 17 that Kate’s surgery was “planned” and ended up “successful.

“It is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” a statement said at the time. “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

Kate’s husband, Prince William, also canceled several of his public appearances to assist her recovery. The palace confirmed on Monday, January 29, that Kate has since “returned home to Windsor” to recuperate.

Palace Denies Kate Middleton Was in a Coma After Planned Abdominal Surgery 2
Catherine, Princess of Wales Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

“She is making good progress,” the statement added. “The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for all the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”

Kate’s three children with William, 41, have also shared their best wishes.

“They’ve all made her some ‘get well soon’ cards along with some of her favorite snacks,” a second source told Us earlier this week, referring to Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

While the kids are aware of their mom’s health scare, William has made sure to keep their lives as normal as possible.

“Prince William has made a very conscious decision [that] he’s going to step back from his duties,” royal author Robert Hardman told Us last month. “He’s putting the family first, and he’s doing that for a very specific reason.”

Hardman added, “Everything [William] does is about normalizing royal life [and] normalizing just trying to make everything as unobtrusive for the kids as possible so that being a sort of school-age royal is not something that’s scary. So if Mum’s in hospital, he knows he’s got to be there. Otherwise, it’s unsettling for the children if both parents are out of the house. He’s being a modern dad.”

It is not known why Kate underwent surgery, though a third source revealed in the latest issue of Us Weekly that she “may disclose more information in due course.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin

