Prince William is returning to his royal duties after taking a break to help wife Princess Kate Middleton after her abdominal surgery.

William, 41, will host his first outing since the procedure on Wednesday, February 7, at Windsor Castle. The Prince of Wales will reward members of the public and other prominent people with honors on behalf of his father, King Charles III, who is also recuperating after treatment for an enlarged prostate.

That same day, William is set to attend the annual fundraising gala for the London Air Ambulance. The packed schedule comes after William canceled several of his public appearances to assist at home with Kate’s recovery.

Kensington Palace announced last month that the Princess of Wales, 42, won’t be involved in any royal engagements until after Easter due to her surgery.

“The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” read a statement shared via the palace’s official X account. “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

Kensington Palace noted that Kate had a “planned” procedure at The London Clinic, adding, “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private. … The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

A source has since told Us Weekly that Kate might share more details about her operation.

“She’s been resting up and enjoying lots of visits from Prince William and the kids,” the insider said, noting that Kate “may disclose more information in due course.”

After a journalist from a Spanish news program falsely claimed that Kate was in a coma due to complications, a royal source offered an update on her health.

“There is absolutely no truth to the report that Kate was in a coma,” the source told Us earlier this month. “She is recovering at home.”

Kate is not the only member of the royal family on the mend, with Charles, 75, also being discharged from the hospital after his surgery. He was seen in public for the first time since his procedure on Sunday, February 4, when he headed to church with Queen Camilla.