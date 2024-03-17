Princess Kate Middleton will explain her health condition in due time, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“When she goes back to work after Easter, she will likely be ready to talk about it,” a source close to Kate, 42, exclusively tells Us. The insider noted that Kate is expected to speak out “when she’s doing a royal walkabout and meeting and greeting members of the public.”

Kensington Palace revealed in January that the Princess of Wales underwent a “planned abdominal surgery,” which was successful. She has since been privately recuperating at home and canceled all planned official appearances until April. Neither Kate nor the palace have further detailed Kate’s medical history.

“Nobody at the palace knows what the exact medical condition Kate has been suffering with. But Kate is a very transparent person,” the insider tells Us. “She’s not really capable of lying but at this stage and just wants her privacy.”

The insider expects that individuals will “likely” ask questions during her first engagements and expects she will answer those questions directly. “She doesn’t hide things and doesn’t have that ability to sneak around,” the source shares with Us.

Kate will likely “open up to a regular person” because she “doesn’t want all this fuss and bother,” the insider explains.

London’s The Sunday Times also reported that the princess will share further details on her own terms during a public engagement.

Amid Kate’s recovery, eagle-eyed royal watchers noticed that she had not made an official appearance since December 2023. Kate has only been spotted twice since then during two car rides in March, but certain fans do not think it was actually her and have fueled now-viral theories about the princess’ whereabouts.

The online speculation reached a fever pitch when Kate broke her silence on the ordeal.

“Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day,” she wrote via Instagram, sharing a new family photo with her and husband Prince William’s three kids: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

The portrait, which was said to be snapped by William earlier this year, was subsequently pulled by multiple news agencies amid the revelation the image had been manipulated.

Kate later admitted that she used photo editing software.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” she wrote in a statement earlier this month. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day.”