King Charles III has resumed his royal duties amid ongoing cancer treatments.

Charles, 75, was photographed meeting with Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, March 5. The duo were all smiles as they shook hands and posed for photos.

The meeting between the pair comes just one day before Hunt, 57, is set to make a major announcement regarding the U.K. budget on Wednesday, March 6. Historically, the reigning British monarch will meet with the chancellor the day before the budget is presented, according to the BBC.

The major difference this time around was that their meeting was photographed for the public. Typically, meetings between the chancellor and the monarch are kept private.

Charles’ meeting with Hunt comes exactly one month after Buckingham Palace announced in a statement that the king had been diagnosed with “a form of cancer” following a procedure for his enlarged prostate.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the statement read. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

While the palace has not revealed any further details regarding the type of cancer, royal reporter Omid Scobie has shared that it’s not prostate cancer.

In the wake of his cancer diagnosis, Charles released a statement offering his “heartfelt thanks” to supporters.

“As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement,” the king wrote, in part, for a separate statement released by Buckingham Palace on February 10. “It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world.”

He further discussed the diagnosis weeks later with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Charles detailed the “wonderful messages” he’s received during his first public appearance since news of his cancer.

“It’s reduced me to tears most of the time,” Charles, who appeared to be in good spirits, told Sunak, 43. The Prime Minister told the sovereign that it was “wonderful to see you looking so well,” per video footage from their meeting.

Charles has since been photographed at Buckingham Palace reading get well soon cards on February 24 while sitting and smiling alongside his iconic red briefcase, which is used for official royal business.

Prince William and Queen Camilla have taken over some of Charles’ public-facing duties since his diagnosis, having been photographed out and about in the U.K. on various occasions. However, the queen, 76, has taken some time off, stepping back from certain royal outings.

“Charles saw that Camilla was working too hard while also worrying and trying to care for Charles,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, March 4.

Her next scheduled appearance is on Monday, March 11, when she will fill in for the king at Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth Day service.