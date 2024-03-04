Queen Camilla‘s break from royal duties comes at the behest of husband King Charles III.

“Charles saw that Camilla was working too hard while also worrying and trying to care for Charles,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly about Camilla, 76, not appearing at certain royal outings this week.

The insider called it a mutual choice between Charles, 75, and Camilla, adding, “They both decided she should take a week off so she isn’t burning the candle at both ends.”

Camilla’s next scheduled appearance is on March 11 when she will fill in for Charles at Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth Day service. Charles, meanwhile, is expected to address the public with a video that will be played at the service.

Charles has been largely out of the spotlight as he continues to undergo cancer treatment. Camilla and Prince William have taken over some of Charles’ scheduled engagements after Buckingham Palace confirmed his diagnosis last month.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” read a statement from the palace. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

Buckingham Palace also addressed Charles’ planned treatment, adding, “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

The statement concluded: “His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

Charles has since thanked the public for their support.

“I’ve had so many wonderful messages and cards,” he told U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday, February 21, during Charles’ first public appearance since announcing his diagnosis. “It’s reduced me to tears most of the time.”

In addition to Charles’ break to focus on his health, Princess Kate Middleton also retreated from the public eye while recovering from abdominal surgery. Kensington Palace originally announced in January that Kate, 42, won’t be involved in any royal engagements until after Easter.

“The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” read a statement shared via the palace’s official X account. “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

Kensington Palace added that Kate had a “planned” procedure at The London Clinic, stating, “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private. … The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

William, 41, for his part, resumed his public duties after taking a brief break following Kate’s procedure. After speculation started to swirl online about Kate’s whereabouts, her rep shut down the claims.

“Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates,” a rep for Kate told Us in a statement on Thursday, February 29. “That guidance stands.”

Kate has since been spotted for the first time in two months being driven by mother Carole Middleton, on Monday, March 4. In photos obtained by TMZ, Kate wore sunglasses while sitting in the passenger’s seat of the vehicle.

With reporting by Travis Cronin