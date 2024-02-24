King Charles III made his way through piles of Get Well Soon cards and messages in new photos.

Photos from Buckingham Palace show Charles, 75, looking through a pile of handmade cards and messages while in the historic Belgian Suite’s 18th Century Room. The messages, placed inside the iconic large red briefcase for official royal business, wished the monarch a speedy recovery following his cancer diagnosis.

One of the cards, addressed directly to King Charles, shows a drawing of a dog who appears to have just visited the vet along with the message: “At least you don’t have to wear a cone.”

On Wednesday, February 21, during his first public outing since his diagnosis was announced, Charles stated that he has been moved by the outpouring of support he has received from the public. “I’ve had so many wonderful messages and cards,” Charles told U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. “It’s reduced me to tears most of the time.”

Sunak told the King that it was “wonderful to see you looking so well” during their visit, to which Charles replied in jest, “It’s all done with mirrors.”

Buckingham Palace confirmed on February 5 that Charles had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer. “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” the statement read. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

King Charles publicly addressed the diagnosis for the first time in a personal statement released by the palace on February 10. “I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days,” his statement read. “As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

Specific details regarding the type and stage of the cancer have not been revealed. According to Royal reporter Omid Scobie, Charles’ diagnosis is not prostate cancer and is unrelated to his recent hospital stay.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the palace said in its February 5 statement. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

Buckingham Palace added that King Charles is “grateful to his medical team” and “wholly positive about his treatment.” He has since paused public duties as he undergoes the necessary treatment, but the statement noted Charles’ desire to return to his “full public duty” as soon as possible.