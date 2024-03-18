Several senior royals have been filling in for King Charles III amid the monarch’s cancer diagnosis.

Buckingham Palace announced in January that the King would undergo a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate. During his hospital visit, Charles’ doctors found “a separate issue of concern,” per the palace, which was identified as a “form of cancer.”

Royal reporter Omid Scobie shared in February that Charles’ diagnosis was not prostate cancer, but the family has yet to publicly address what type of cancer or what stage it is.

Charles took a brief hiatus from “public-facing duties” as he began his cancer treatments. While he has since had several public appearances, he has had to scale back workload. As the regent takes care of his health, various royal family members have filled in for him at different events.

Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, are all eligible to stand in for Charles at royal engagements, per BBC. (The outlet reported that Prince Harry, Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice are also Counselors of State, but they are non-working royals.)

Scroll down to see which royals have filled in for King Charles III:

Related: King Charles III Through the Years: The Monarch's Life in Photos Prior to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III had been the heir apparent to the British throne for seven decades. Charles held the position longer than anyone in the monarchy’s history. While waiting for his ascension, he served his country as the Prince of Wales. After serving in the military and founding […]

Queen Camilla

Camilla initially stepped up, but she then took a break from her duties.

“Charles saw that Camilla was working too hard while also worrying and trying to care for Charles,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month.

The insider noted that Camilla’s time off was a mutual decision between her and Charles. “They both decided she should take a week off so she isn’t burning the candle at both ends,” the source said.

Related: King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s Relationship Timeline Rocky romance. King Charles III and Queen Camilla weathered a very public scandal before becoming an official royal couple. Charles was under intense scrutiny as his mother Queen Elizabeth II’s heir apparent when he met Camilla (née Shand) in 1970. The pair dated before the prince served in the Royal Navy. When he returned home, […]

Camila went on to fill in for Charles at Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth Day service earlier this month. While he didn’t attend, Charles did address U.K. citizens during a prerecorded Commonwealth Day address.

She is also set to fill in for the King at the Maundy Service in Worcester Cathedral on March 28. She will distribute the Royal Maundy, recognizing 75 men and 75 women from around England who have provided service to the church.

Princess Anne

In February, Anne handed out honors to public figures — including opera singer Nicky Spence and wheelchair rugby player James Simpson — during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. She held investiture ceremonies on behalf of the king again February 13 and March 6.

She’s set to make several public appearances over the next couple of months, per the Royal Diary, though many were already planned. Anne remains one of the most active senior royals, typically taking on hundreds of engagements each year.

Related: A Breakdown of the Royal Line of Succession The royal line of succession has been shaken up and moved around — but where do members of the British royal family stand when it comes to their place in line to the throne? Queen Elizabeth II had been head of the Commonwealth since 1952 when she died in September 2022 at the age of […]

Prince William

The Prince of Wales stepped in on behalf of his father at Windsor Castle on February 7 and February 21.