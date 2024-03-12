Queen Camilla Attends Commonwealth Day Reception Sans King Charles III

King Charles III may be back to work, but he did not join Queen Camilla at the Annual Commonwealth Day Reception.

Camilla, 76, stepped out in a long-sleeved, black midi dress with white detailing at the Monday, March 11 event. She completed her look with black tights, heels and a clutch, as well as several pieces of gold jewelry.

Camilla joined guests at Marlborough House in London to celebrate the Commonwealth of Nations after joining Prince William at Westminster Abbey for a Commonwealth Day service. The pair were not joined by Charles, 75, or Princess Kate Middleton, both of whom continue to recover from health issues.

Camilla opted for a brighter look for the church service, donning a bright blue coat over a teal patterned dress. She paired the pieces with a black clutch and gloves, a blue bejeweled brooch and a teal feathered hat. William, 41, kept it classy in a navy tux, white dress shirt and a green tie.

Earlier on Monday, Charles addressed U.K. citizens during a prerecorded Commonwealth Day address. “Having recently celebrated my own 75th birthday, it warms my heart to reflect on the way the Commonwealth has been a constant throughout my own life — a precious source of strength, inspiration and pride,” he stated.

Charles, who was diagnosed with an unspecified type of cancer last month, went on to state he’s been “deeply touched by your wonderfully kind and thoughtful good wishes for my health and, in return, can only continue to serve you, to the best of my ability, throughout the Commonwealth.”

He concluded his address on an uplifting note, stating, “My belief in our shared endeavors and in the potential of our people remains as sure and strong as it has ever been. I have no doubt that we will continue to support one another across the Commonwealth as, together, we continue this vital journey.”

Charles’ cancer diagnosis came one month after Buckingham Palace announced the monarch would undergo a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate. Royal reporter Omid Scobie revealed via X on February 5 that Charles’ cancer was not prostate cancer.

Before Charles returned to royal duties earlier this month, Camilla filled in for her husband during several public appearances. She attended an event celebrating local charities at Salisbury Cathedral on February 8 and joined Princess Anne, Queen Anne-Marie of Greece and Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece at a February 27 memorial service for King Constantine of Greece at St. George’s Chapel.

“Charles saw that Camilla was working too hard while also worrying and trying to care for Charles,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly after Camilla took a break from appearances earlier this month. “They both decided she should take a week off so she isn’t burning the candle at both ends.”

William has also taken on more appearances following Kate’s January abdominal procedure. Kate, 42, attempted to squash internet rumors regarding her whereabouts by releasing a Mother’s Day photo with her children earlier this week. The photo was later pulled by news agencies over claims the image was altered. (William and Kate share kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.)

Kate clarified in a social media statement that she had edited the photo herself, writing, “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day.”