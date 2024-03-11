As speculation about the royal family runs wild, King Charles III’s 2024 Commonwealth Day address was full of positive hopes for himself and the U.K.

“Having recently celebrated my own 75th birthday, it warms my heart to reflect on the way the Commonwealth has been a constant throughout my own life,” Charles, 75, stated in a pre-recorded speech which was shared via The Commonwealth’s website on Monday, March 11.

He went on to call The Commonwealth “a precious source of strength, inspiration, and pride” before thanking people for their support amid his cancer battle.

“In recent weeks, I have been most deeply touched by your wonderfully kind and thoughtful good wishes for my health and, in return, can only continue to serve you, to the best of my ability, throughout the Commonwealth,” the monarch shared. “My belief in our shared endeavors and in the potential of our people remains as sure and strong as it has ever been. I have no doubt that we will continue to support one another across the Commonwealth as, together, we continue this vital journey.”

The royal family kicked off 2024 with news that Charles was set to undergo surgery for an enlarged prostate. Buckingham Palace confirmed in February that Charles had officially been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer. Royal reporter Omid Scobie later confirmed via X that Charles’s diagnosis was no prostate cancer. In the wake of his diagnosis, royals such as Queen Camilla and Princess Anne stepped in to take over Charles’ royal duties and public appearances.

“It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world,” Charles wrote in a statement released via Buckingham Palace last month. “My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”

While making his first public appearance since his diagnosis with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last month, Charles admitted that the public’s well-wishes have “reduced me to tears most of the time.”

Charles officially returned to royal duties earlier this month by meeting with Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt at Buckingham Palace. Two days later, he hosted the high commissioner of Jamaica, Alexander Williams, and his wife, Carol Watson-Williams, during a meeting at the palace on March 7.

While Charles is back to work, Princess Kate Middleton has been out of commission since undergoing abdominal surgery earlier this year. The pair’s health scares have caused concern for the status of the royal family, especially since only four major royals are under the age of 70.

“It is clearly a challenge for the monarchy, no question about that,” Robert Hardman, author of The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, exclusively told Us Weekly in January. “It is a much smaller working unit than it used to be.”

Despite the palace stating from the beginning that Kate was set to be MIA from royal events until Easter as she recovered, speculation about her whereabouts have run rampant on social media. The princess spoke out for the first time on Sunday, March 10, sharing a family photo with the caption: “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day.”

After the AP pulled the photo because of suspicions that it was altered, Kate released a new statement. “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” she explained via social media. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day.”

Hours later, she was spotted leaving the palace with Prince William to go to a private appointment. The couple were photographed in a car leaving Windsor Palace on Monday.