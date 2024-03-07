King Charles III is still completing many of his royal duties while receiving cancer treatment.

Charles, 75, held an audience for the high commissioner of Jamaica, Alexander Williams, and his wife, Carol Watson-Williams, at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, March 7.

The monarch wore a tailored gray suit as he met with the couple, shaking their hands in one of the reception rooms of the palace. Charles, as the head of the Commonwealth, is sovereign of Jamaica, but the island nation’s government recently started to draft constitutional reform legislation to remove him as head of state and make Jamaica a republic.

The meeting comes two months after Buckingham Palace confirmed in January that Charles was diagnosed with “a form of cancer” following his routine procedure for an enlarged prostate. Further specifics have yet to be revealed. (Royal expert Omid Scobie later reported that Charles does not have prostate cancer.)

Related: King Charles III Through the Years: The Monarch's Life in Photos Prior to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III had been the heir apparent to the British throne for seven decades. Charles held the position longer than anyone in the monarchy’s history. While waiting for his ascension, he served his country as the Prince of Wales. After serving in the military and founding […]

Since then, Charles has broken his silence on his diagnosis and noted his gratitude for the support he’s received.

“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days,” Charles said in a February statement. “As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

He continued at the time, “It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”

Charles’ sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, have been supporting their father throughout his medical scare. (Charles shared William, 41, and Harry, 39, with late ex-wife Princess Diana, who died in 1997.)

Harry, who has been living in California with Meghan Markle since stepping down as senior royals in 2020, traveled across the pond to visit with his father last month. He later addressed the brief trip in an interview with Good Morning America.

Related: Prince Harry and Father King Charles III's Ups and Downs Through the Years When Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their positions as senior working royals, the duke’s relationship with father King Charles III dissipated. “My family literally cut me off financially, and I [needed to be able to] afford security for us,” the Duke of Sussex alleged in his bombshell CBS interview in March […]

“I love my family,” Harry said in February. “The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that. I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could.”

Harry further noted that he plans to see Charles as often as his schedule allows during his treatment.

“I’ve got other trip plans that will take me through the U.K., or back to the U.K.,” he told GMA. “So, I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can.”