Queen Camilla was photographed attending King Constantine of Greece’s memorial service in Windsor, England, on Tuesday, February 27.

Camilla’s attendance at the Thanksgiving Service, as it was officially called, came following Kensington Palace’s announcement that Prince William would not be in attendance at the memorial. (The late Constantine was William’s godfather.)

Photographers captured Camilla, 76, wearing a navy pinstriped suit and matching hat as she attended the service, which took place at St George’s Chapel. Princess Anne, Queen Anne Marie of Greece and Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece were also in attendance.

Constantine died at age 82 in January 2023. Buckingham Palace previously announced that Camilla would be leading the service.

“Unfortunately, The Prince of Wales is no longer able to attend the King Constantine Memorial Service this morning due to a personal matter,” Kensington Palace confirmed to Us on Tuesday, addressing William’s absence. The palace did not offer further explanation about what caused William, 41, to miss the service but noted that his wife, Princess Kate Middleton, is on the path to recovery following her abdominal surgery last month.

King Charles III was also missing from the memorial in the wake of his cancer diagnosis. Buckingham Palace announced on February 5 that the monarch, 75, had been diagnosed with “a form of cancer” after his hospital procedure for an enlarged prostate last month.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the palace’s statement continued. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

Buckingham Palace went on to say that Charles was “grateful to his medical team,” noting that he “remains wholly positive about his treatment.”

The statement did not offer any specific details regarding the type or stage of cancer. Royal reporter Omid Scobie shared that Charles was not battling prostate cancer in a post via X the same day.

As the news of Charles’ diagnosis went public, Prince Harry traveled from Los Angeles to London to see his father despite their estranged relationship. (Harry, 39, and wife Meghan Markle officially stepped back from their royal family duties in 2020.)

“I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could,” Harry said during a February 16 appearance on Good Morning America, breaking his silence on Charles’ diagnosis. “Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”