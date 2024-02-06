Princess Anne is carrying on with royal duties as her brother King Charles III focuses on his health.

Anne, 73, handed out honors to public figures including opera singer Nicky Spence and wheelchair rugby player James Simpson during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, February 6. The appearance came one day after Buckingham Palace revealed that Charles, 75, has been diagnosed with cancer.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” the Monday, February 5, statement read. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

The palace noted that Charles feels “wholly positive” about his situation but has “been advised by doctors to to postpone public-facing duties” as he begins “a schedule of regular treatments.” The monarch will “continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual” during this time.

Prior to the announcement, Anne was already scheduled to fill in for Charles at the investiture ceremony as he recovered from the enlarged prostate treatment.

While sharing Charles’ health update, the palace did not specify what type of cancer the king was diagnosed with, nor what stage it is in. Royal reporter Omid Scobie reported on Monday via X that the diagnosis “is not prostate cancer.”

Although Scobie noted that Charles’ team won’t be providing “further details” at this time, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak did share a piece of hopeful news during a Tuesday appearance on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“Obviously, like everyone else, [I’m] shocked and sad, and just all our thoughts are with him and his family. Thankfully, this has been caught early,” Sunak, 43, said, adding that he’s hopeful Charles will “make a full recovery” after receiving “the treatment that he needs.”

The king was last seen in public just one day before his diagnosis was shared with the public. He attended services with his wife, Queen Camilla, at St. Mary Magdalene Church near Sandringham on Sunday, February 4, and was seen waving to a crowd before entering the church.

As Charles faces his new reality, he has the support of his loved ones, including son Prince Harry. The Archewell cofounder, 39, who stepped back from his senior royal duties and relocated to the United States with wife Meghan Markle in 2020, flew across the pond on Tuesday.

Harry traveled on a private plane from Los Angeles International Airport to London’s Heathrow Airport, TMZ reported. Meghan, 42, remained in California with the pair’s two children: son Archie, 4, and daughter Lilibet, 2.