Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton are gearing up to spend the Easter holiday break at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, England — as usual — despite the ongoing royal family controversies.

While most of the royal family’s Easter celebrations take place in Windsor just outside London, William, 41, and Kate, 42, are likely set to head off to Norfolk, while children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, have a break from school.

The trio has nearly a month off starting Friday, March 22, before they return to school on Wednesday, April 17, which allows for a lot of family time with William and Kate. While the Wales have not confirmed their travel plans just yet, they generally spend the Easter holidays at Anmer Hall, which is part of the Sandringham Estate.(The royal family famously spends most Christmases at Sandringham as well.)

It’s unclear however, when they will depart Windsor. That’s because all of the royals — including Kate — are expected to attend the Easter church service at St George’s Chapel on Sunday, March 31. The Daily Beast reported earlier this week that Kate’s appearance at the Easter service will be her return to the public eye as questions about her health continue to swirl.

Other than heading to church, the family apparently hosts a barrage of events geared toward the kids.

“I like to get my family to help me decorate a pretty wire tree with colorful eggs,” Carole Middleton, Kate’s mother, wrote in a 2022 post for her Party Pieces business about Easter, noting that the annual egg hunt usually involves “the whole family” and “gets quite competitive.”

While the royal family Easter celebrations are usually on the low-key side, this year all eyes will be on the Princess of Wales — especially when it comes to her potential appearance at St George’s Chapel.

Kate has been making headlines since January when news broke that she underwent a planned abdominal procedure. At the time, Kensington Palace revealed that she would be taking a step back from any public-facing duties until after Easter. Now, it’s been reported that Kate isn’t expected to return to work until her kids go back to school in mid-April.

As more conspiracy theories about her whereabouts arise online, Kate has been spotted out on multiple occasions throughout this month. Kate’s first public outing after her procedure came on March 4 when she was photographed sitting in the passenger seat of a car being driven by her mother. Days later, she was spotted alongside William in the backseat of a separate vehicle.

Her third outing, however, made the most headlines. Kate and William spent part of the day at Windsor Farm Shop on March 16, and a video from their shopping trip (which you can see here) has since gone viral.