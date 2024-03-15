Will Kate Middleton Attend the Royal Family Easter Celebration

As Princess Kate Middleton continues to stay out of the public eye, many royal watchers have their eyes on Easter Sunday for a possible sighting.

After undergoing abdominal surgery in January, Middleton, 42, has not stepped out publicly leaving fans to ask questions about her whereabouts.

The scrutiny only increased when the Princess of Wales posted a Mother’s Day portrait photo sitting with her and Prince William’s three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

At first glance, the photo appeared to be a welcomed new family portrait. But after speculation arose that the picture was manipulated, Middleton issued a public statement confirming the photo was edited.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” read a post shared via the official Prince and Princess of Wales X account on March 11. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day.”

As Middleton continues to recover in private, many are wondering if the mother of three will make her first post-procedure outing on March 31 for Easter Sunday. Here’s everything we know about the royal family’s holiday plans.

Will Kate Be Back for Easter?

Back in January, Kensington Palace confirmed that Middleton’s abdominal surgery was successful and the royal princess will remain in the hospital for ten to fourteen days before returning home to recover.

“Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter,” read a statement shared via the palace’s official X account.

At the end of February, Middleton’s rep reiterated the palace’s anticipated schedule saying in a statement, “Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands.”

What Are the Royal Family’s Easter Traditions?

When Easter Sunday arrives, Middleton and Prince William, 41, typically enjoy part of the day with family at a church service inside St George’s Chapel.

While the outing is considered a private family event rather than a royal duty, photos of the royals walking into the service are often published by the press. In previous years, the couple and their children have attended church with extended family, including King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.

Have William and Kate Ever Missed Easter?

When it comes to celebrations, not every Easter Sunday is the same for the royal family. In 2014, Middleton, Prince William and Prince George found themselves marking the holiday down under during an Australian tour.

During the fifth day of their visit, which fell on Easter Sunday, the family took part in a church service before traveling to Sydney’s Taronga Zoo.

Are William and Kate Going on Spring Break?

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are expected to be on school vacation in early April. In years past, the Prince and Princess of Wales have taken time off to be with their kids during the break from school.

If Middleton chooses not to make a public appearance on Easter Sunday, some speculate that she will choose to wait until after spring break.

What Has Kate Middleton Said?

With so much media attention and public scrutiny, a source told Us Weekly that both Middleton and Prince William are hoping things blow over sooner rather than later.

“Kate’s extremely keen to get back to work,” the insider told Us on March 13. “This has been one of the most challenging months for Kate as a royal, and she’s praying the fuss dies down as soon as possible.”