Princess Kate Middleton is fueling speculation about her marriage to Prince William after she did not wear either her wedding or engagement ring in a new photo.

“Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months,” Kate, 42, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, March 10. “Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day.”

The social media upload featured a new photo of Kate and her three children — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — which husband William, 41, snapped earlier this year. In the pic, Kate wraps her arms around Charlotte and Louis while George stands behind the trio.

The Princess of Wales is dressed casually in a pair of blue jeans and an olive jacket as she sits down in a chair. Eagle-eyed social media users noticed that she’s not wearing her Welsh gold wedding band or the sapphire engagement ring she received in 2010 when William proposed. (While William does not typically wear a wedding ring, Kate has long worn her rings to public events and during family portraits.)

While social media users speculated the nature of Kate taking off her ring, Town & Country reported that there isn’t a cause for concern. According to the magazine, a palace insider simply pointed out that Kate was at home and posed for a photo taken by her husband.

It is also likely that Kate needed to remove her jewelry when she underwent an abdominal procedure in January. Many doctors require patients to take off any personal items before a surgery. There also could have been swelling during her recovery, meaning that the ring would not be the right size on her finger for the time being.

Kensington Palace confirmed in January that Kate had undergone a planned medical procedure at the London Clinic.

“The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” a statement shared via social media at the time. “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

Neither the palace nor Kate had shared further details of her condition other than describing the surgery as a “planned abdominal” procedure.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate,” the palace added at the time. “She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private. Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.”

Kate canceled all of her public duties to recover, which she is doing at home.