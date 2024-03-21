Princess Kate Middleton has made a quiet return to work with a childcare campaign.

The 42-year-old royal, who is said to be easing back into her normal life after her surgery, is working from home on an initiative that aims to improve the lives of babies.

The project is funded by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which she inspired and Kensington Palace has confirmed to Us Weekly that “The princess has been kept updated throughout the process.”

The campaign’s main purpose is to oversee a four-month trial of a baby observation tool, which is to be used by health visitors to improve how they detect signs of social and emotional development in young children.

Princess Kate reportedly suggested that the tool could be used in the U.K. after seeing a similar system during a royal visit to Denmark.

Kate slowly stepping back into work duties comes after news that there was a security breach over her medical records. On Tuesday, March 19, it was reported that The London Clinic launched an investigation after members of the hospital allegedly attempted to access the princess’ private health documents records following her operation in January.

According to the Daily Mail, the investigation occurred after one staff member tried to access Kate’s notes on file without permission.

Kensington Palace confirmed that the princess was aware of the situation, and that “This is a matter for the London Clinic.”

The London Clinic CEO Al Russell spoke out on Wednesday, March 20, about the matter.

“Everyone at The London Clinic is acutely aware of our individual, professional, ethical and legal duties with regards to patient confidentiality,” Russell said in a statement to NBC News.

The palace had announced in January that Kate underwent a “planned abdominal surgery” and would be “unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

While they noted that the surgery was “successful,” they have been tight-lipped about details surrounding the procedure. The limited details, and the princess’ absence from public life have left many royal watchers speculating about the current state of her health.

She was recently spotted alongside Prince William during an outing at Windsor Farm Shop, per a video obtained by Us. In the clip, Kate and William, 41, carried shopping bags from their trip. One eyewitness told TMZ that “Kate looked happy and relaxed.” But this has done little to quell the conspiracy theories and curiosity about her well-being.