The London Clinic CEO Al Russell is speaking out after it was reported that Kate Middleton’s hospital records were part of a security breach.

“Everyone at The London Clinic is acutely aware of our individual, professional, ethical and legal duties with regards to patient confidentiality,” Russell said in a statement to NBC News on Wednesday, March 20.

Russell added that the hospital, which also treats King Charles III, has “systems in place to monitor management of patient information and, in the case of any breach, all appropriate investigatory, regulatory and disciplinary steps will be taken. There is no place at our hospital for those who intentionally breach the trust of any of our patients or colleagues.”

The Information Commissioner’s Office, a British privacy watchdog, told NBC News that it had “received a breach report” and was “assessing the information provided.”

British Health Minister Maria Caulfield noted to Sky News on Wednesday that it was “pretty severe and serious stuff to be accessing notes that you don’t have permission to.” She added, “From a health perspective, it’s not acceptable to be looking at people’s notes, but it has been spotted and action has been taken.”

When asked about the breach report received by the Information Commissioner’s Office, a spokesperson for London’s Metropolitan police said, per NBC News: “We are not aware of any referral to the Metropolitan Police at this time.”

News broke on Tuesday, March 19, that The London Clinic recently launched an investigation after members of the hospital allegedly attempted to access the Princess of Wales’ private medical records following her abdominal surgery in January, per The Daily Mail.

The outlet reported that the investigation occurred after one staff member tried to access Kate’s notes on file without permission.

Kensington Palace addressed the security breach on Tuesday, noting that Kate, 42, was aware of the situation. “This is a matter for the London Clinic,” the palace told The Daily Mail.

The palace announced in January that Kate underwent a “planned abdominal surgery” and would be “unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

While the palace noted that the surgery was “successful,” they have been tight-lipped about details surrounding the procedure. The limited details, and her lack of public presence, has left many fans wondering what is transpiring with Kate.

Amid the speculation, Kate was recently spotted alongside Prince William during an outing at Windsor Farm Shop, per a video obtained by Us. In the clip, Kate and William, 41, carried shopping bags from their trip. One eyewitness told TMZ that “Kate looked happy and relaxed.”