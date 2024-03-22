Princess Kate Middleton’s cancer announcement left out some specifics about her diagnosis.

In a video statement shared via her and Prince William‘s social media accounts, Kate, 42, shared that her medical team advised that she “undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy” after her “successful” abdominal surgery in January revealed that she had cancer, the type of which she did not identify. “I’m now in the early stages of that treatment,” the Princess of Wales explained.

She continued: “This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process this privately for the sake of our young family.” (The couple, who wed in 2011, share kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.)

Noting that she and William, 41, have communicated to their kids that she is “going to be OK,” Kate said it has “taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.” As she continues to complete her treatment, Kate said she is “getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits.”

Related: Princess Kate Through the Years: From Commoner to Future Queen Consort Princess Kate made her way through the ranks of the royal family, quickly transforming from a commoner into the future queen consort of England. The Princess of Wales met her future husband, Prince William, in college, and the couple tied the knot in 2011 after nearly a decade together. They went on to welcome son […]

As she continues her break from royal duties, Kate remains focused on “making a full recovery.” She concluded the message on a hopeful note by giving a shout-out to others who have been “affected by cancer” and encouraging others to “not lose faith or hope.”

Kate’s video marked the first time she publicly addressed her health since Kensington Palace announced she was hospitalized after a “planned” abdominal surgery in January. Having not been seen in public since December 2023, rumors began to swirl online about her whereabouts and her health status. The palace later confirmed she would not return to royal duties until she is cleared to do so.

Adding fuel to the speculation surrounding the Duchess of Cambridge was her Mother’s Day Photoshop scandal. After photo agencies pulled a picture of her and her children after spotting signs of alteration, Kate admitted to tweaking the snap in an X statement.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” she wrote on March 11. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day.”

Kate has since made a handful of public appearances, from being photographed in a car with her mother, Carole Middleton, to attending a Windsor farmer’s market with William. The latter outing has been the catalyst of more online conspiracies, with some believing a body double was used in place of Kate or that the video was filmed around Christmas time due to a wreath being spotted in the background.

Related: Prince William and Princess Kate's Relationship Timeline The world watched in awe as Prince William and Princess Kate wed at Westminster Abbey in London on April 29, 2011, and years later, commoners still stand impressed with the couple. Though they didn’t tie the knot until 2011, Kate and William first met 10 years prior while studying history at Scotland’s University of St […]

Kate’s medical records were also the target of a security breach at The London Clinic, the private hospital where she received her abdominal surgery, earlier this week

A source exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday that the royal family learned of Kate’s cancer diagnosis in late February. “Kate went in for abdominal surgery and then they found out she had cancer,” the insider explained. “The day the family found out was the day William canceled going to the memorial of his godfather King Constantine of Greece.”

The King of Greece’s memorial service was attended by Queen Camilla and Princess Anne, both of whom had filled in for King Charles III at royal events following his January prostate procedure and subsequent cancer diagnosis. He resumed royal duties earlier this month and has hosted several events at Buckingham Palace.