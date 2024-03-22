Buckingham Palace has released a statement regarding Princess Kate Middleton’s cancer battle.

“The Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team. She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery,” the palace tells Us Weekly in a statement on Friday, noting Prince William “will continue to balance supporting his wife and family and maintaining his official duties as he has done since the start of the year.”

Kate, 42, confirmed in a Friday, March 22, video that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment,” she explained, noting she was diagnosed after her recent “major” abdominal surgery. “This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

She continued, “I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirit. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too, as is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you.”

A source told Us that Kate has already started chemotherapy and doesn’t plan to reveal what type of cancer she was diagnosed with.

“Kate went in for abdominal surgery and then they found out she had cancer,” a source exclusively told Us. “The day the family found out was the day William canceled going to the memorial of his godfather, King Constantine of Greece. They have been processing the information.”

Kensington Palace confirmed in January that Kate, 42, had undergone a successful “planned abdominal surgery.” The palace did not further share an update on Kate’s medical condition, only noting that her official royal duties would be postponed until “after Easter” as she privately recuperated.

A separate source exclusively told Us earlier this month that Kate planned to share more details in due time.

“When she goes back to work after Easter, she will likely be ready to talk about it,” the insider told Us, adding that the Princess of Wales will probably speak openly “when she’s doing a royal walkabout and meeting and greeting members of the public.”

The insider further explained that Kate is “a very transparent person” and is not “really capable of lying.” It has since been reported that Kate’s next big engagement will be at the Sunday, March 31, Easter church service alongside the rest of the royal family.

Kate’s well-being and whereabouts have since been a major conversation around the world after royal watchers noted that she last made a public appearance in December 2023. Speculation grew more rampant earlier in March when Kate was seen from afar during three outings. Blurry photos circulated of the princess sitting in a car with mother Carole Middleton and husband Prince William on two separate outings. Weeks later, Kate and William, 41, were spotted shopping at a local market in Windsor.

The photos were not enough proof for the amateur social media sleuths, who deduced that Kate looked completely different. Further theories swirled that the palace had hired a body double to go out in her place.

Kate even attempted to soothe concerns herself on U.K. Mother’s Day, sharing a new photo with her and William’s kids: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Princess Louis, 5. It was noted that William had snapped the portrait earlier this year.

Shortly after publication, multiple news outlets flagged the image for alleged manipulation and pulled it from its sites. Kate has since confirmed that she used photo editing software.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” she wrote in a statement. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day.”

While Kate has taken a hiatus from her royal duties amid her recovery, William has continued to make his own appearances and offered brief updates on Kate.