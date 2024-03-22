Princess Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis was revealed to the royal family in late February, which is why Prince William had to miss the memorial service honoring his godfather, a source tells Us Weekly.

“Kate went in for abdominal surgery and then they found out she had cancer,” a source told Us on Friday, March 22. “The day the family found out was the day William canceled going to the memorial of his godfather King Constantine of Greece.”

On February 27, members of the royal family were set to attend a memorial service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor for the late Constantine, who died in January 2023. However, Kensington Palace released a last-minute statement revealing that William, 41, would not be in attendance “due to a personal matter.”

Questions about Kate’s health were still swirling as she was recovering from a planned abdominal surgery that took place the month prior. On Friday, a video released worldwide revealed Kate’s cancer diagnosis.

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous,” she said during Friday’s statement. “The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.”

She added: “We hope that you’ll understand that as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I’m able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery.”

The royal family has “been processing the information” since they received news of her diagnosis, the same source told Us.

The insider added: “They wanted to wait to tell the world the news until their children were off school for the Easter break so they could have time to process the news before the whole world was talking about it. They aren’t revealing what type of cancer it is.”

Kate’s health has been making headlines since news of her abdominal surgery broke in January. At the time, Kensington Palace announced that she would be taking a step back from her public-facing duties until after the Easter holidays.

Despite keeping things low-key over the past few months, Kate has been spotted out on multiple occasions. She was first seen on March 4 as she rode in the passenger seat of a car alongside her mother, Carole Middleton. Days later, Kate was spotted in the backseat of a separate vehicle with William by her side.

On March 16, William and Kate had a public outing at the Windsor Farm Shop, which made major headlines. The Prince and Princess of Wales appeared to be in good spirits while spending the day together, according to a video taken by an eyewitness.

“Kate looked happy and relaxed,” the eyewitness, who has since been identified as Nelson Silva, told TMZ at the time, noting that she and William looked like a “normal” couple. “They look happy just to be able to go to a shop and mingle,” Silva added. “Kate looked relieved like it was a success going to a shop. It felt natural.”